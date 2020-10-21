Ex-Bears, Ex-Cowboys Guards Headline Best Offensive Line Fits for Eagles

Offensive linemen are dropping faster than spotted lanternflies in Philadelphia, bordering on becoming invasive to Carson Wentz’s development. The team can keep trotting out rookies and retreads — hey, some of those guys have flashed (see: Jack Driscoll, Jordan Mailata, Nate Herbig) — but at some point, they are going to have to make a move. A real move for veteran depth.

The Eagles protected rookie Prince Tega Wanogho on the practice squad and the sixth-rounder from Auburn is an intriguing left tackle prospect. He’s too raw to throw into the fire right now. Wanogho, as talented as he is, would probably burn faster than the Pine Barrens. Look at Jamon Brown. Luckily, there are options in free agency and some of the veteran players on the market are really good players.

It’s like a guard might help — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) October 20, 2020

For example, Kyle Long. The former Bears guard is a three-time Pro Bowler and brother to beloved Super Bowl hero Chris Long. It seems as if he still wants to play if his constant Twitter trolling of Chicago’s offensive line troubles are any indication. Remember, Long claimed he was “fired” from the Bears after they declined his contract option for 2020 so he announced his “retirement.”

I didn’t retire I got fired. I will know with conviction whether I’m done for good or not in the next few weeks. Full transparency I miss football but at what cost 😂😂🙏🏼 I’m most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of gridiron’s https://t.co/qmNbTEeTHk — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 15, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Free-Agent Fixes: Eagles Have O-Line Options

Trubisky and Kyle Long BODIED Rodgers @barstoolchicago pic.twitter.com/NmwpcijXSM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 1, 2019

Kyle Long: As mentioned above, it might take some coaxing to lure the former Bears standout out of retirement but it would be worth it. He’s an unrestricted free agent and lists Hoboken, NJ as his current home, a short 90-minute commute to Philly. Long has started 76 games, mostly at right guard — with a few starts at right tackle — and surely his big brother has a few good stories to share from his days in midnight green. Long did battle injuries in recent years while seeing his Pro Football Focus grades drop from 76.3 in 2016 to 38.0 in 2019.

Larry Warford: Technically, Warford cannot be signed after the ex-Saints guard opted out for the 2020 season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. Maybe there’s a chance he could opt back in. Yes, the NFL made it clear that the decision was final and Warford stated that he felt compelled to protect his family … but everyone knows that money talks. If the Eagles were to make the three-time Pro Bowler an offer he couldn’t refuse — and beg commissioner Roger Goodell to let him back in — then Warford could step right in as the starting right guard.

Free Agent G Larry Warford To Opt Out https://t.co/6kIFx7fD8l pic.twitter.com/7KViyF1aVZ — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) July 28, 2020

Josh Kline: The 30-year-old from Kent State has been a reliable starter at both right and left guard over his seven-year career, including stops in New England, Tennessee, and Minnesota. Kline anchored the best offensive line in football in 2016 as a member of the Titans where he graded out at 80.0, per Pro Football Focus. He played 734 offensive snaps last year for the Vikings (71.7%) and missed only three games due to injuries. They cut him to save money.

Ronald Leary: The former Broncos and Cowboys guard announced his retirement on Oct. 10, so he is another guy that the Eagles would have to convince to come back. It might not be that hard, though. Eagles senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello knows Leary from serving as offensive coordinator in Denver. The 31-year-old endured tryouts with both the Browns (August) and Cowboys (September) in recent months and is coming off a 2019 campaign where he started 12 games.

BREAKING: #Cowboys will NOT be signing Ron Leary. ‘Deal fell through,’ vet OL tells me. ‘It’s not happening.’ pic.twitter.com/NqbEuiQozz — fishsports (@fishsports) September 22, 2020

READ NEXT: Travis Fulgham Makes Impact vs. 49ers

READ NEXT: Raiders Possible Landing Spot for Carson Wentz?

READ NEXT: Eagles Coach Sounds Off: ‘We’re Moving Forward’