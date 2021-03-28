5 Best Functional Trainers: Compare & Save

The Force USA F50 Multi-Functional Trainer is an entry-level alternative to its more comprehensive F100 multi-functional trainer. While the F100 offers extras such as a suspension training system and pin-loaded weights, the F50 is a very solid value for your home gym.

It’s less expensive than the premium F100, but the F50 is far from incapable. This multifaceted machine is a functional trainer, power rack, core trainer, smith machine, dip, low row station and chin-up station in one.

With four feet of usable interior workout space, you’ll never feel cramped as you’re pushing your limits. This Force USA functional trainer measures 83 inches wide, 69 inches deep and 92 inches high. It also has a weight rating of 882 pounds. The cables can withstand a monstrous 2,000-pound load, while the chin-up bar and Smith machines share a 662-pound weight capacity.

To help you reach your weightlifting goals, this multi-function trainer features an 8-in-1 strength training system and a 2:1 cable pulley ratio. You’ll also find an assortment of 11 different attachments, including j-hooks, a lat pulldown bar, landmine, front safeties, dip handles, 8-link chain set and more.

The included F-series barbell features Olympic sleeves and handily coverts the landmine attachment into a core station.

A loading capacity of 240 pounds per side invites you to explore various cable exercises in many different directions using the optimal amount of resistance. Then there’s the core trainer for rotational torso training.

You’ll also find a power rack with adjustable j-hooks and 4x Olympic weight plate holders. Other features include an ergonomic chin-up and pull-up station with multiple grip options and dip handle attachments that can be adjusted vertically to accommodate weight belts or resistance bands.

You can use the low row footplate with the cable pulley system to get in a rewarding full-body workout. There’s even an option to use a heavy bag or resistance bands with the suspension trainer stirrup.

You might understandably feel overwhelmed by the seemingly dizzying array of workout options. That’s why Force USA has included a built-in exercise chart with over 36 exercises to push you to new limits. Not only does this chart demonstrate how to effectively target the key muscle groups, it also clearly demonstrates the appropriate movement patterns to ensure safe and effective workouts.