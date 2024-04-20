How Much It Costs to Play Harbour Town Golf Links

Designed by the legendary Pete Dye in collaboration with the great Jack Nicklaus, Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina, was established in 1967 and has hosted the PGA Tour event currently known as the RBC Heritage since 1969.

Known for its narrow fairways, its beautiful mixture of oak, pine, and palmetto trees, and, of course, the lighthouse on the horizon of the 18th green, Harbour Town is consistently ranked as not only one of the best courses in the Carolinas but also as one of the best courses in the entire United States.

But perhaps one of its greatest features is that it’s one of several courses on the PGA Tour schedule that’s open to the general public, a list that includes the Dye-designed Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Harbour Town is one of three courses at Sea Pines Resort, the others being Heron Point, also a Dye design, and Atlantic Dunes, which was designed by 21-time PGA Tour winner Davis Love III.

Those looking to play all three can do so by booking one of the two golf packages available at Sea Pines, the Inn Golf Package and the Villa Golf Package, the prices of which aren’t featured on the resort’s official website.

However, the individual rates for a one-off round at each course are. As Harbour Town is easily the most high-profile of the three, it’s naturally the most expensive, with rates ranging from $345 to $552 depending on the season and the time of day. Afternoons are typically cheaper.

Atlantic Dunes ranges from $185 to $319, while Heron Point ranges from $130 to $280.

How to Book a Tee Time at Harbour Town Golf Links

Those looking to book a one-off tee time at Harbour Town, which plays as long as 7,100 yards, can do so months in advance on Sea Point Resort’s official website.

There are certain rules that one needs to follow upon arrival, however.

For starters, Harbour Town is cart-path only on a year-round basis, which makes sense given that nearly 40,000 rounds per year are played here.

Secondly, each tee time is required to use a forecaddie. And while the rate is included in the greens fees, the tip is not. Sea Point recommends $40 per person.

Harbour Town Is One of the Most Expensive Public Courses in the U.S.

At its peak rate of over $550, Harbour Town ranks as one of the most expensive public courses in the United States.

According to SwingU Clubhouse, the most expensive is Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, which hosted the Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson edition of “The Match” in 2018 and has a peak rate of $1,250. The aforementioned Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass takes the second spot at roughly $900.

At $552, Harbour Town would rank eighth.

Shadow Creek Golf Course – Las Vegas, NV – $1,250

Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – $900

Pebble Beach Golf Links – Pebble Beach, CA – $675

Kiawah Island Ocean Course – Kiawah Island, SC – $650

Wynn Golf Club – Las Vegas, NV – $600

Trump National Doral Blue Monster – Miami, FL – $595

Whistling Straits (Straits Course) – Sheboygan, WI – $555

Harbour Town Golf Links – Hilton Head, SC – $552

Rounding out the top 10 are the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale ($551), home of the WM Phoenix Open, and Greenbrier Old White ($550) in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.