How Much It Costs to Play TPC Sawgrass

Established in 1980, the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, began hosting the PGA Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship, in 1982 and has been one of the most revered courses in golf ever since.

But the Pete and Alice Dye design isn’t exclusive to just the best players in the world, as it’s one of several PGA Tour courses open to the public. However, those looking to tee it up on the Stadium Course, highlighted by the iconic 17th hole featuring the island green, will certainly pay a pretty penny to do so.

While the official website for TPC Sawgrass lists starting rates of $450 from June to August, easily the warmest time of the year in Florida, and $650 from September to May, an article from Golf.com on October 23, 2023 says the peak rate for the Stadium Course can reach as high as $900.

TPC Sawgrass also features a second course, Dye’s Valley, with starting rates of $175 from June to August and $300 from September to May.

Each price includes the greens fee, the cart fee, a forecaddie, and a warm-up bag of practice balls, but it does not include the forecaddie’s tip. Those wishing to walk the course must use a caddie, which costs $125 for a single and $85 per player for a double (one caddie carrying two bags). That also doesn’t include a tip.

The course suggests a $40 tip per player for a forecaddie and a $50 tip per player for a walking caddie.

How to Book a Tee Time at TPC Sawgrass

The easiest way to guarantee a tee time at TPC Sawgrass is to purchase one of the several customizable “stay and play” packages. These packages can feature rounds at either course and include lodging at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa. With these packages, you can book your tee time up to a year in advance.

The cheapest option is The Players Stadium Package, which starts at $880 and includes one night at the resort, breakfast, and one round at the Stadium Course.

For those not wishing to stay at the resort, tee times at both courses at TPC Sawgrass can be booked up to 14 days in advance via the website or by calling (904) 273-3430.

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass Is One of the Most Expensive Public Courses in the U.S.

While the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, which plays as a par-72 and measures 7,275 yards from The Players tees, is quite costly to play, it only ranks as the second-most expensive public course in the United States.

According to SwingU Clubhouse, the honor for the priciest course in the U.S. belongs to Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, which hosted the first edition of “The Match” in 2018 between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. The Tom Fazio design has a peak rate of $1,250. The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass takes the second spot with its $900 peak rate. Here’s a quick look at the top 10.