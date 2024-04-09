Masters Champ Danny Willett Talks PGA-LIV Issues at Champions Dinner

Every professional golf tournament has its fair share of traditions, perhaps none more so than The Masters at Augusta National.

There’s the awarding of the green jacket to the champion in Butler Cabin. There’s the Par-3 Contest and the white boiler suits worn by the caddies. Magnolia Lane. The Crow’s Nest. Honorary starters. The Big Tree. The list goes on.

One of the greatest traditions is the Champions Dinner, where past champions gather to celebrate the previous year’s winner, who serves as the host and selects the menu. Held the Tuesday before the tournament begins, this tradition was instituted ahead of the 1952 edition by Ben Hogan.

It’s no secret the sport has changed the last two years with the emergence of LIV Golf, where many of the game’s biggest names now call home, including several past Masters champions, a group that includes reigning champ Jon Rahm.

As such, the Champions Dinner now includes a mix of players from the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour, and LIV, leading some to believe there would be some animosity at this exclusive gathering.

During a chat I had with Danny Willett on April 3, the 2016 Masters champ addressed the issue. And while he said he didn’t necessarily see any animosity at the 2023 edition, he also didn’t dismiss that “there might have been between a couple of the guys.”

With Rahm’s hosting duties set for April 9, we talked more with Willett about what to expect at this year’s Champions Dinner and also got his thoughts on the state of the game as a whole.

Danny Willett Doesn’t Think Any Issues Will Arise at the Masters Champions Dinner

In talking with Willett, he’s fully aware that the golf landscape has changed. While the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are still working on a merger, there has been plenty of bad blood between the two organizations over the last two years.

But the eight-time DP World Tour winner also believes that every single Masters winner who attends the 2024 Champions Dinner can put their differences aside to celebrate Rahm’s accomplishments and enjoy each other’s company as it’s gone in the past.

“It’s more that we’re there, we’re respectful, we’re all gentlemen, and we’re there to acknowledge last year’s champion and their success and what they’ve done,” Willett said. “So I don’t think guys would let anything get in the way of celebrating what the champion had achieved.

“We look at this year, and there will be several LIV guys in the room,” Willett continued. “And I’ve played with a lot of those guys on the DP World Tour. Charl Schwartzel was there for years. Sergio Garcia was obviously there for years. Jon Rahm has spent time there.

“And then, obviously, you’ve got the big-name Americans in Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson. So it’s a thing where I’ve known these guys for over a decade, and they’re friends. Their decisions are their decisions, and I’m just going to go there, eat some good Spanish food, and have a good time. We can all put things aside for a night, enjoy the champions that are there, have a good time, and celebrate Jon’s win last year with the group.”

Willett Recognizes the Opportunities That Are Out There For Golfers

Naturally, as we discussed the mix of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players at the Champions Dinner, our conversation steered toward the overall state of the sport.

While many players, most notably Rory McIlroy, were very outspoken in their disdain for the Saudi-backed series, Willett said he understood the decisions of those to defect, saying, “It’s a great opportunity for guys to play less so they can take a bit more time off for family.”

While Willett isn’t overly pleased that the PGA-LIV merger has yet to take place, saying, “It’s a shame that there’s still not a combined thing of how it’s going to be,” he’s thankful that there are so many different places for golfers to go.

“I think the golf landscape right now is obviously very different,” Willett said. “What I will say is that there are currently a lot of opportunities in golf. You’ve got Korn Ferry, Challenge Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour. Then you’ve obviously got LIV…then they’ve got the International Series and the Asian Tour, and they’re looped into all of these now.

“Just in general, if you’re a golfer, there are opportunities to play wherever you want in the world. When you’re on your respective tour, you’ve got great opportunities to play for lots of money and win golf tournaments. So what more can you ask for?”

Thanks to Betfred.com for arranging this interview with Danny Willett.