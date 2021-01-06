Chiefs’ Andy Reid Makes Funny Comparison Between Wife, Patrick Mahomes

The combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes has elevated the Kansas City Chiefs franchise to a new level in the last four years, now competing for a chance to host a third consecutive AFC Championship Game and potentially raise the Lombardi Trophy for a second straight season.

In a new interview this week, Reid detailed a few of the characteristics that make Mahomes great, plus something unique that the MVP candidate shares in common with his wife, Tammy.

Reid: Patrick Mahomes ‘Makes You Look Good’

Talking to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, Reid jokingly told hosts Bob Papa and former Chiefs offensive coordinator Charlie Weis that his star quarterback and spouse have the ability to make him look better than he might on his own.

“[Patrick Mahomes] makes you look good, I’ll tell you,” said Reid on January 5. “That’s what I’ve always said about my wife. I mean, she made me look good, like I was a good recruiter. This guy does the same for you, being a coach.”

Newly Re-Signed Mahomes, Reid Only Ascending

The 25-year-old, who Reid and company traded up to draft No. 10 overall in 2017, has lit up the league in three years as a starter, including 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns while guiding the Chiefs to a franchise-record 14 wins this regular season. As Reid explained, Mahomes’ success on and off the field isn’t just a result of his raw talent or circumstances, but rather a combination of his upbringing and dedication to his craft.

“He’s the first one in and the last one out, that whole deal, which means he enjoys being here,” Reid said of Mahomes. “He’s a gym rat-type guy. He loves every sport. He stays up on every game going on. He loves sports, and so he was blessed to grow up in a locker room. His dad was a pitcher in Major League Baseball, so he’s seen — he’s not awed by great players around him or any of that stuff or the game itself. So he comes in with that foundation and this work ethic that he just … he wants you to feed him. So as a coach, that’s what you love.”

With both leaders fresh off of signing new contract extensions in 2020 — Reid for six more years and Mahomes for the next decade — Kansas City’s trajectory should seemingly continue to rise in the years to come. A second Super Bowl title in as many years would even open up the door for the “dynasty” conversation, a rarity throughout NFL history.

“To the fans, it’s really a pleasure to be around a player like this,” Reid continued. “Listen, I’ve been blessed in my career to have been around great quarterbacks, but at the present moment, this kid here, I’m enjoying every minute with him.”

The duo certainly knows how to have fun, too. Take, for instance, Mahomes’ most recent stunt of roasting his head coach with a hilarious throwback photo on Twitter.

Currently enjoying the AFC’s lone first-round bye week after locking up the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs will next take the field in the Divisional Round on January 16 or 17. Kansas City will return to the practice field on Thursday as they gear up for a likely matchup against any of the No. 4-7 seeds: the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns or Indianapolis Colts.

