15 Celebrities Take Their Shot With 2024 Super Bowl Predictions

Like most of the NFL world outside of the Bay Area, motorsports legend Mario Andretti was rooting for the Detroit Lions to reach their first Super Bowl in 2024.

Also like most of the NFL world, Andretti had some words for Lions coach Dan Campbell after a 17-point blown lead and some risky 4th-down decisions in Detroit’s 34-31 NFC Championship loss.

“I would’ve loved to see the Lions go,” Andretti told Heavy. “I like Coach Campbell, but he really screwed up.”

Instead, the San Francisco 49ers advanced to the 2024 Super Bowl and will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 11.

Andretti was one of several celebrities polled by Heavy Sports for their 2024 Super Bowl predictions. Andretti is a veteran of this prediction column and is the lone star to ever predict correctly in 15 years, doing so in 2012. As for this year:

“I’m going with the Chiefs, 28-24. Tough to go against Mahomes, and Andy Reid is so cool. I like both quarterbacks. Brock Purdy is cool as a cucumber and has quiet confidence. You can see it in his eyes. I like him a lot. I’d like to see both teams win. This is a tough one to predict.”

Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus Also Likes the Chiefs

Legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus is another star who has graciously given his predictions over the years. Like Andretti, he believes this is a tough one to call, and he, too, sees a close Kansas City victory.

“At first, I was thinking 24-21 Kansas City because, while both teams have reasonable offenses, I’m not sure these defenses will give up a lot of explosive plays,” Nicklaus said. “But then I changed my mind and went with 27-24.

“I’m an AFC fan — always have been — but I happen to like the 49ers and think they’re very good. I love John Lynch’s leadership. I think Brock Purdy has done a really nice job and has some really nice weapons. But Mahomes is just a hard guy to bet against. Make that Mahomes, Kelce, and Swift.”

Only 2 Celebrities Picked the Favored 49ers

Heavy’s AI-powered projections model likes San Francisco as a 5-point favorite, with a 66% win probability, as of Thursday, February 8.

But while Heavy’s model — and all of the major sportsbooks — like the Niners, most of the polled celebrities don’t.

Here are the predictions from the remaining celebrities we polled:

FRED LYNN (Nine-time MLB All-Star): “Tough one to call this year. Both teams can score and have shown that they can come back to win. Nod goes to KC because of their defense. They can shut down wide receivers. CHIEFS 27, 49ERS 24.”

I’ve never seen this picture. Thx for sharing. Hope I was listening. @RedSox https://t.co/KCVOqDEghS — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) December 15, 2023

MARK CUBAN (Entrepreneur): “I got the Chiefs. Mahomes is rolling. I think the Chiefs defense is good enough to get the stops they need.” CHIEFS 42, 49ERS 27.

CORBIN BERNSEN (Actor/Director): “Will be close, but the drive to REPEAT always outweighs the drive to SPOIL. Love over Hate. Oh, the majority of scoring will come in Q2. Q3 will be a snoozer and Q4 the hurry for one more field goal will make it exciting. Just sayin’.” CHIEFS 27, 49ERS 24.

XAVIER MCDANIEL (Former NBA All-Star): “I’m a Cowboys fan. I’m rooting for Kansas City, and the reason is because the Cowboys have five Super Bowls, and I don’t want San Francisco to get six. It’s a selfish thing for me.” CHIEFS 31, 49ERS 24.

BRAD JOHNSON (Super Bowl 37-winning quarterback): “Kyle Shanahan is due to finally win.” 49ERS 30, CHIEFS 28.

DERRICK LEVASSEUR (“Big Brother” icon): “Game will be close in the end, but if the 49ers start slow like they did against the Lions, Mahomes and that offense will not let them back in the game.” CHIEFS 28, 49ERS 21.

ANTHONY HILL (Actor, “Grey’s Anatomy”): “Our weapons on offense, defense, and special teams are finally clicking together as a unit. And rest assured some of that Mahomes magic will make an appearance in Vegas. Never count out #15.” CHIEFS 27, 49ERS 24.

It's Red Friday on the set of Grey's Anatomy! I'm spreadin that Chiefs cheer, like a true Kansas Citian should. #ChiefsKingdom where you at!?!#Superbowl #RedFriday #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/kMirynnTFZ — Anthony Hill (@AntHilll) February 11, 2023

DAN JANSEN (Olympic gold medalist speed skater): “I’ll try San Francisco. Teams are pretty even, so I don’t see a clear-cut favorite.” 49ERS 24, CHIEFS 23.

C THOMAS HOWELL (Actor/Musician): “Chiefs by three. Don’t bet against Taylor Swift.” CHIEFS 30, 49ERS 27.

CYNDI LAUPER (Musician): “I predict a Chiefs win. Patrick Mahomes is one of the best athletes who has ever played across all professional sports. He is a phenomenon. Plus, you have the Taylor Swift Effect. The Taylor Swift Effect is real! Chiefs are going to win.” NO SCORE GIVEN.

Cyndi Lauper – If I Could Turn Back Time (Cher Tribute) 2018 Kennedy Center Honorspic.twitter.com/I6QRn0JsHo — Ladytron Fan Account (@Lady_FanAccount) February 3, 2024

JERRY MATHERS (Actor): “Even though I’m a California boy, I won’t bet against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. I think they beat the Niners.” CHIEFS 27, 49ERS 24.

JOHN LEHR (Comedian/Actor): “This year’s Super Bowl is very difficult for me. After 50 years of losing, my Chiefs are now the most hated team in the NFL because they are an unstoppable juggernaut. At 58, I took great pride in rooting for a team that never won. I showed my kids that I’m a true fan no matter what. Now I’m not sure who I am anymore. That said, I will take the Chiefs, ending with a superhuman, game-winning, clock-busting drive by Patrick Mahomes, who has to be a robot.” CHIEFS 37, 49ERS 31.

BRUCE PERREAULT (“Survivor 45” participant): “I’m gonna place a hate prediction in regards to the Super Bowl. I think the Chiefs are going to win. Booooo. Hahahhaaa.” CHIEFS 28, 49ERS 21.