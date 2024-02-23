Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu Sounds Off at Critics After Knee Surgery

Just three days after Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu underwent surgery for his torn ACL, Omenihu took to X, formerly Twitter, to sound off on his critics.

“Love seeing other people trying to gage when I’m going to come back from something. Or what type of player I am,” Omenihu wrote on February 23. “I would think after this year people would stop second guessing me but guess not. I keep all receipts though.”

Omenihu suffered the torn ACL during the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. Though he was confident he would be ready for the 2024 Super Bowl, further testing confirmed that Omenihu tore his ACL and couldn’t play in the Super Bowl.

Omenihu underwent knee surgery on February 20, according to NFL Media’s James Palmer.

After signing a two-year, $16 million contract with Kansas City last offseason, Omenihu was very effective within the Chiefs’ defense following his six-game suspension at the start of the 2023 regular season.

In 11 regular season games played, Omenihu registered 29 total quarterback pressures (17 hurries, 7, sacks, 5 hits), 13 stops, and 2 forced fumbles, per PFF. In 3 playoff games, he recorded 8 total QB pressures (7 hurries, 1 sack), 1 stop, and 1 forced fumble.

Omenihu should be able to play at some point during the 2024 season. But based on the fact that he suffered the torn ACL in January, chances are that he won’t be ready to play at the start of the 2024 season.

Twitter/X Reacts to Charles Omenihu’s Post

Users on X reacted to Omenihu’s post.

“Hope you are back when actual medical professionals say you are good to wreck quarterbacks on your repaired knee. Rest up and be well,” Jared Sapp of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“As long as it’s with the Chiefs when you come back Im happy,” another user wrote. “Sooner is always preferable obviously but healthy for another Super Bowl push is great.”

“Everyone I know and including me have been super impressed with everything you have brought to the chiefs so far and are glad to have ya,” another user wrote. “I am sorry you are dealing with some haters.”

“Put it all together. Pull out all the receipts. Have that season that you’re dreaming of,” another user wrote. “As for us Chiefs fans; we love what we saw from you last year, and know the next will be even better.”

“And I am over here hoping you aren’t sad or down. What I know about football could not fill a box, but I know you are damn great, greatness always gets there in the end. Sending the loves and mental juju,” another user wrote.

“Dear @charless_94 I was so excited to see you in chiefs uniform just when I saw we signed you. After Preaseason it was fun to think about how good you are in this defense,” another user wrote. “After the ban you delivered and you deserve every penny and every respect. Wish you everything good.”

Chiefs 2024 Free Agents

