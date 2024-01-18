Chiefs’ Chris Jones Explains ‘Raucous’ Dolphins Locker Room Visit After Win

In case you missed it, Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones took some heat for venturing over to the Miami Dolphins’ locker room after the victory on Super Wild Card Weekend.

“For a few brief minutes Saturday night, not long, perhaps three or four minutes, one small corner of the Miami Dolphins’ locker room had such a raucous buzz you’d have thought they’d just won their first playoff game in 23 years,” South Florida Sun Sentinel reporter Chris Perkins wrote on January 15.

Perkins went on to reveal that Jones and former Chiefs pass rusher Tamba Hali visited ex-KC teammate Justin Houston — and that the group was laughing it up in the midst of defeat. This obviously didn’t sit well with several Dolphins players who Perkins chose not to list by name.

Later, Jones addressed the media on January 17, and he was asked about his little trip to see the enemy. “Listen man… it was no disrespect,” the KC superstar began.

“I know a lot of Miami players,” Jones continued, explaining: “Raekwon Davis, we from the same place. Justin Houston, we played together. Melvin Ingram, we played together. The game was over. I waited until I was dressed, I showered — it takes me like 45 minutes to get out of the [Chiefs’] locker room. No disrespect to the Miami organization, I figured everyone was gone.”

He added that he just wanted to say “his truce” to Houston, reiterating that most Dolphins players had already left except for his friends.

Dolphins Reactions After Chris Jones’ Locker Room Visit

Perkins quoted a couple of Dolphins players in his article, as mentioned above. Here’s what he reported was said.

“I would have told them to get the [expletive] out,” an offensive player told Perkins. “That would have had me hot.”

Another stated that “I’ve never seen anything like that.”

As for Davis and Houston, neither felt Jones and Hali were being disrespectful according to Perkins.

“When it’s over, it’s over,” Houston told the reporter. “You still show love.”

The Sun Sentinel media member concluded that it was the “first time he had ever seen an opposing (and winning) player in the losing team’s locker room” in 15 years covering the NFL — as well as the “first time seeing laughter in a locker room after a playoff loss.”

Chiefs’ Chris Jones Talks Josh Allen, Bills Matchup

During the same Q&A on January 17, Jones talked about his upcoming matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

“There’s no secrets [between the two teams],” the game-wrecking defender told the media. “We’re very familiar with the Bills and how dynamic their quarterback is. Such a competitor.”

Jones also noted that Buffalo is playing “exceptional” football since their regular season matchup. “Their game has improved throughout the rest of the season and into the playoffs,” he added. “I think they’re hitting their peak and making strides with where they’re at right now.”

As for Allen, aside from calling him a “competitor,” Jones labeled him a “warrior.”

“[Allen] can make any throw, he has a big arm, and he also has talent around him — Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, [James] Cook,” the disruptor said. “I think they’ve been playing really well together.”

Specifically, Jones highlighted Cook as a “significant piece” that is challenging for defenders to deal with.

The Chiefs and Bills will play on Sunday, January 21. Here are five AI-powered predictions courtesy of Quarter 4 projections.