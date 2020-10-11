Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Critical of ‘Crazy Plays’ After Raiders Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) suffered their first loss of the 2020 season on Sunday afternoon, a 40-32 defeat on their home turf at Arrowhead Stadium. After the game, QB Patrick Mahomes did not mince words about suffering his first career loss to the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and counterpart Derek Carr.

The MVP passer ended his postgame press conference with some self-reflecting comments on the offense’s reliance on “crazy plays” to keep drives moving, especially on third down.

#Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on penalties costing the team two touchdowns… "It's hard to get first downs, we've been spoiled. We have to clean up the penalties..I need to make it third and manageable so I don't have to make crazy plays every time" — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 11, 2020

Mahomes ends with: "We got to go back and look at the mirror and not rely on all these 'crazy' plays .. if we do that we'll be hard to stop." An aside .. "Did not execute at a high level" is seared into my memory bank now. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 11, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mahomes finished the day with 340 yards, three total touchdowns (one rushing) and one interception on 22-of-43 passing, with a sizeable chunk of his yardage coming after Las Vegas took a commanding 40-24 lead with 5:26 to play in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders were particularly dominant on both sides of the line of scrimmage, which results in a sizeable advantage in possession time (35:17-24:43), total yards (490-413) and rushing yards (144-80).

The Chiefs’ 10 penalties, which resulted in a loss of 94 yards, marked the second double-digit tally in the first five games, one shy of the season-high 11 penalties suffered in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers. Notably, of the six offensive penalties committed by Kansas City on Sunday, three of the infractions were for offensive holding.

Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu Discuss Disappointing Loss

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs leader to make some eye-opening comments after the game. A pair of defensive Pro Bowlers, DT Chris Jones and S Tyrann Mathieu, were also quite blunt about their feelings after Steve Spagnuolo’s unit surrendered 40 points for the first time in his tenure with the franchise.

Jones, who posted four total tackles and a QB hit, noted that the Raiders caught the Chiefs “off guard” with some never-seen-before formations on offense.

Chris Jones said the Raiders played some formations the Chiefs had not yet seen on film. "They caught us off guard." — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) October 11, 2020

Striking a different note, Mathieu was already redirecting his emotions toward the future, ensuring that the rest of the league knows that he hasn’t felt so motivated in a “very, very long time.”

Mathieu: "I haven't felt this motivated in a very, very long time and I know my teammates feel the exact same way." #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 11, 2020

#Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu on their loss to the #Raiders "We haven’t lost a football game in a while. It’s good to have some motivation going forward….

We will see them again…" Later he added…

"We will grow from it and learn from it but they made the plays that counted" — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) October 11, 2020

The defending Super Bowl champions will now turn their attention to another competitive matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-0), which has been officially rescheduled for prime time next Monday, October 19 at 4 p.m. CT. The AFC East division leaders will be on short rest following their Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday night.

ALSO READ: