Travis Kelce Ex-Girlfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Kelce is making headlines for more than what’s been happening on the field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been romantically linked to pop star Taylor Swift, who attended a football game in Kelce’s suite on Sunday, September 25, 2023.

After weeks of speculation and plenty of hints dropped by Kelce himself, Swift didn’t hold back her excitement for the team — and erupted in cheers when Kelce caught a touchdown. The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10, but the game wasn’t what was trending on social media.

Kelce, who has been single for about a year, appears to be completely open to the idea of getting to know Swift.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. We’ll see what happens in the near future,” he said on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Kelce is a star player on the Chiefs. He was first drafted by the team in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft and went on to win two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Left Arrowhead Stadium Together

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Kelce hinted that he was hoping to get Swift’s attention when he attended her “Eras” tour and brought her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“I was disappointed because she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said on the July 26, 2023, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. “She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” he continued.

There have been all kinds of jokes in the time since, especially on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, but many people just assumed that Swift and Kelce weren’t actually a thing… until she showed up at the Chiefs game and was sitting with his family. Moreover, videos of the two together leaving the stadium after the game surfaced, and there was even a photo of Swift and Kelce in a car together.

A short while later, someone on TikTok claimed that Swift paid everyone’s bills in a restaurant to clear it out so that she and Kelce could enjoy a private meal together, according to Page Six. The video appears to have been deleted.

2. Travis Kelce Split From Kayla Nicole in 2022

Kelce was in a very serious relationship with media personality Kayla Nicole. She was first linked to the NFLer in 2017 after meeting him on Instagram, and the two were on-and-off for about five years, according to People magazine.

She majored in broadcast journalism and obtained her degree from Pepperdine University, according to TMZ. She was a huge supporter of Kelce and his career and would often post about him on Instagram.

Things between them appeared pretty serious and many fans thought they’d end up getting engaged. During a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in February 2021, for example, Kayla Nicole wrote, “I am ready to be a wife,” in response to someone’s question, adding the word “cough” in all caps several times.

However, the two split a little more than a year later — and Kayla Nicole has deleted all traces of Kelce from her Instagram feed. Neither Kelce nor his ex addressed the break-up or shared why things ultimately didn’t work out.

“I’m in the free market right now. I’m out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession,” Kelce said on “The Pivot” podcast in January 2023.

3. Travis Kelce Was Linked to Zuri Hall

Although it doesn’t seem as thought there was ever anything serious between Kelce and Zuri Hall, rumors circulated that the two were indeed an item after they were spotted together in 2022, some time after his split from Kayla Nicole.

Hall is an entertainment reporter for Access Hollywood who has one Emmy win under her belt. Hall, who is originally from Ohio, was also the host of the “Hot Happy Mess” podcast.

According to Hollywood Life, there was a video of Hall with Kelce standing in the background that was posted by one of Kelce’s friend that had the internet wondering if there was something between the two.

The report also indicates that fans noticed that Hall unfollowed Kayla Nicole and vice versa, which may have signified that Kelce and Hall were an item — or it may have been simply coincidental.

4. Travis Kelce Dated Maya Benberry After They Met on ‘Catching Kelce’

Back in 2016, Kelce actually landed his very own reality show called “Catching Kelce.” The purpose of the show was for Kelce to find himself a wife — sort of like his very own “Bachelor” series. The show featured “50 women from 50 states” who were interested in getting to know the athlete, and he took them on dates before narrowing down the field.

Kelce ended up choosing Kentucky native, Maya Benberry, on the finale and the two dated for about eight months before ending things, according to Hollywood Life. Benberry and Kelce never ended up getting engaged.

Benberry works as a marketing and brand consultant, according to her Instagram bio. She is also a life coach.

5. Travis Kelce Revealed His Relationship Deal Breakers on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Play

During an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” in 2016, Kelce opened up about what he looks for in a relationship — and specifically what kinds of things are deal breakers for him.

Kelce appeared on the show alongside “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer and she asked him a few questions. The first, was whether or not it was a deal breaker if a girl wouldn’t sleep with him after the third date. Kelce admitted that he may not break things off with her completely but that it would have him asking questions.

“Those first two dates are top of the line dates,” he said. Singer then asked if it was a deal breaker if a girl “has fake boobs.”

“I don’t think so,” he said. “As long as she’s very comfortable and very confident in how she looks, I mean, I’m all for it,” he added.

The next question was about how he’d feel if the girl he was dating didn’t like to give “oral sex.”

“Sounds like a deal breaker to me,” Kelce responded with a laugh. The one thing that Kelce was a total deal breaker was a girl who is “obsessed with taking selfies.”

