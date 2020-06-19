Raiders’ Tyrell Williams Has Strong Response to Donald Trump Comments

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams hasn’t earned a reputation of being an outspoken person. However, it recent weeks, he’s opened up about his experiences with racism growing up and how he plans to kneel during the National Anthem this season. He’ll join many players who are planning on peacefully protesting during the season.

President Donald Trump has been very clear about not being a fan of the protest and doubled down recently and claimed he wouldn’t watch football if players don’t stand for the anthem. Williams clapped back at the president.

Are we supposed to care? https://t.co/7AnkbJpqht — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) June 19, 2020

Williams isn’t the only player who has gone after President Trump on social media and he probably won’t be the last.

Williams Says Feet Are Getting Better

Heading into 2019, Williams was supposed to be the top wide receiver for the Raiders. He started off the season strong, but hurt one of his feet pretty badly. Things got even worse when he hurt his other foot. Fortunately, he recently told Vic Tafur of The Athletic that he’s starting to feel better:

Shoot, it’s been a long offseason with my feet. I did two months after the season of just rehab and resting them. It was still taking a long time and I started getting pretty discouraged, but … um, about two months ago, I finally got over the hump and my feet have been feeling good. So I still feel it a little bit, but compared to what I had … it’s nothing compared to what I was going through during the season. And it’s still getting better week to week so I am excited for the season.

When healthy, Williams can still be a very effective wide receiver. He probably shouldn’t be a team’s number one wide receiver, but he wasn’t necessarily supposed to be for the Raiders last year. Now that he has more talent around him and he’s getting healthy, he should be more productive in his second year with the team.

Williams Addresses New WR Additions

The good news is that Williams has more help now. The bad news is that the Raiders invested heavily in wide receiver this offseason, which probably shows they aren’t supremely confident in Williams. Regardless, he’s taking it in stride:

I am excited, man. Adding speed and athleticism and that is going to push the guys we have coming back, it’s going to push us all. You add two draft picks, shoot, the other guys are going to think that their spots are being taken. And not only will it bring up so much competition, but it’s going to help us have an identity. Last year, we obviously had so much distraction that we never got to have an identity as a receiver room. But this year, we’re going to be able to dial in and make it known who we want to be as a group.

Williams is definitely safe this year as his contract is guaranteed. That said, the Raiders could cut him loose after the season with little cost. He’s going to need to better in 2020 if he plans on wearing silver and black for much longer.

