Raiders Injury Update: Starting WR Not Practicing, Trent Brown in Rehab Pool

The Oakland Raiders are coming off a bye week, but they still have some players battling nagging injuries. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams has been a no-show at Wednesday’s practice. He’s been dealing with a foot issue that kept him out of the game versus the Chicago Bears. Oakland hasn’t released his status for Sunday’s game versus the Green Bay Packers, but it isn’t looking good considering he’s missed practice all week. If Williams doesn’t play, new Raiders Zay Jones could be put into the spotlight rather quickly.

Trent was spotted in the rehab pool during this Raiders practice https://t.co/F8p6UHwI6S — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) October 16, 2019

According to NBCS’ Scott Bair, starting right tackle Trent Brown isn’t practicing, but he is in the rehab pool. Brown was recently sued for an alleged domestic violence incident, as reported by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. His status is currently up in the air until the Raiders formally address it. He’s been dealing with a knee injury for most of the season, but it hasn’t kept him out of a game yet. His status in Week 7 will most likely depend on how the Raiders view the situation as a whole.

Can Zay Jones Make an Impact in His First Game?

If Tyrell Williams can’t go versus the Packers, Oakland is going to need a wide receiver to step up. The offense can’t solely rely on Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs to do everything. Hunter Renfrow and Keelan Doss have been almost irrelevant through five games. Trevor Davis has made some big plays, but he also almost blew the game for the Raiders in Week 5 with a costly fumble. Marcell Ateman is fresh off the practice squad, so his impact will probably be minimal.

This leaves newly acquired Zay Jones as the top candidate to fill-in for Williams. Jones is a former second-round pick, but he hasn’t necessarily lived up to his draft status. In his defense, he hasn’t played with a quarterback that’s as good as Derek Carr in his career. Getting a more talented quarterback to throw him the ball could mean that Jones is ready to prove that he’s not a bust. He wouldn’t have been drafted so high if he didn’t have potential. He’s only 24-years old, so there’s plenty of time for him to learn and improve.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Was ‘Shocked’ by Trade to Raiders

Zay Jones only got a little more than two years to prove himself to the Buffalo Bills before they decided to trade him. Typically, teams give high-drafted rookies a few years before they move on. The Bills’ decision to trade Jones surprised the wide receiver.

“I was shocked. I didn’t know it was coming,” Jones said about the trade. “I didn’t ask to be out of Buffalo, but it’s something that transpired. That’s the nature of the business. I wish those guys the best. I’m happy to be in this locker room and part of a team that really wanted me.”

The Raiders definitely want him and want him to do well. If he can help solve the wide receiver woes, he’ll be one of Oakland’s most important players heading into the second half of the season.

READ NEXT: Raiders Sign Former Packers Linebacker to Practice Squad, Release Rookie

