LeBron James Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump’s Re-Election Loss on Twitter

After Democratic candidate Joe Biden was finally announced the projected winner of the 2020 election by Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, and The Washington Post on November 7, LeBron James shared his reaction on Twitter with a hilarious meme featuring the former vice president and Donald Trump.

In the pictures, Biden’s head is cut and pasted on LeBron’s while dunking over Trump, whose head is cut and pasted on Andre Iguodala.

LeBron, who recently clinched his fourth NBA national championship, knows a thing or two about winning, and it’s perfectly fitting that he would share a photo in which Biden is blocking the shot of Trump’s second presidential term.

In a second tweet, LeBron shared a GIF of himself smoking a cigar after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat during the 2020 NBA Finals. He captioned the post with the hashtag, “More than a vote.”

LeBron’s third tweet made reference to Trump’s former reality show, The Apprentice. Retweeting director Ava Duvernay, the GIF shows Trump saying, “You’re Fired,” while LeBron captioned the post with three hands waving goodbye.

In a New York Times interview published in October, LeBron was asked about his “back and forth” with Trump and the Lakers champ said, “I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy. But we want better, we want change in our community. We always talk about, ‘We want change,” and now we have the opportunity to do that.'”

Making Biden’s win even sweet for LeBron, the fact that the state to bring home the decision was Pennsylvania. Five days earlier, Trump was holding a rally in Philadelphia during which the crowd started chanting, “LeBron James sucks!”

“How about basketball?” Trump asked the packed crowd, before discussing the NBA’s weak Finals TV ratings. “How about LeBron? I felt badly for LeBron. I felt very badly. Down 71% and that’s for their championship — I didn’t want to watch one shot. When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!”

Trump Insinuated on Twitter that LeBron was Dumb

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018



If LeBron’s trolling of Trump seems harsh, the president has been dragging the NBA star’s name in public for years. In 2018, Trump tweeted, “LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

During the interview, LeBron had told Lemon, “I believe our president is kinda trying to divide us. Is, I don’t want to say kinda. He is dividing us. What I’ve noticed over the past few months, is he’s kinda used sports to kinda divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport is the first time I was around someone white.”

LeBron opened up about how becoming friends with his white teammate through basketball, which made him realize the true value of sports, and Trump basically called the interview “dumb.”

Years ago, however, Trump appeared to be a huge fan of LeBron. On May 16, 2013, Trump called LeBron and “great player and a great guy!”

"@IcyJordan: @realDonaldTrump do you like LeBron as a player and person? @KingJames" LeBron is a great player and a great guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2013

