Key GOP Members Continue to Defend Trump: Lindsey Graham, Matt Gaetz & More

While numerous Republicans have publicly dismissed Donald Trump‘s decision to rail against the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, despite providing zero evidence to substantiate his claims, his closest GOP allies continue to have his back.

In addition to Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, Texas Senator Ted Cruz has become one of the president’s most vocal supporters. After Pennsylvania’s attorney general Josh Shaprio told Katie Couric that Cruz “should know better and he should also stay the hell out of Pennsylvania’s business,” he clapped back on Twitter.

Cruz tweeted, “When you’re breaking the law, ignoring court orders, counting ballots in secret & threatening to steal the presidency, it’s not “PA’s business.” It’s America’s business, and we have the right to expect votes will be counted (1) fairly, (2) w/ transparency & (3) NOT in secret.”

I am angry. The American people are right to be angry. We need observers. Now. pic.twitter.com/c8pnMj2jdf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2020

Cruz also went on Fox News to defend Trump’s legal actions with Sean Hannity. He said, “What we’ve been seeing the last three days is outrageous, It is partisan. It is political. And it is lawless. And we’re seeing this pattern in democratic city after democratic city.”

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz is wondering why more Republicans aren’t speaking up to defend Trump. On November 6, he tweeted, “If Republicans don’t dig in and fight this fraud now, we will never win another election again.”

Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

After a few days of silence, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has went to bat for the president. He tweeted, “Act on your beliefs! I know you really mean it when ln it comes to #DefundPolice. It is clear to me the Democratic establishment is trying to bury you and your movement — don’t let it happen!”

Even though it’s been proven as false, as not all the ballots are done being counted, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy endorsed Trump’s claim that he already won the election on Fox News, as reported by Bloomberg. “President Trump won this election,” McCarthy said. “So everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet. Do not be silent about this.”

Mitch McConnell Has Neither Endorsed nor Dismissed Trump’s Claims of Election Fraud

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has remained noticeably quiet after he won his re-election in Kentucky. For days, McConnell made no public statements. On November 6, McConnell broke his silence on Twitter with a statement that wasn’t a full endorsement for Trump, but also didn’t dismiss his claims of voter fraud.

McConnell tweeted, “Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”

When the senator was pressed on the topic of Trump’s claims the Democrats were trying to “steal the election for us” during a news conference in Kentucky, he refused to answer, according to Bloomberg. “I’m not going to answer any hypotheticals,” McConnell told reporters. “I’ve said what I intend to say about it.”

Donald Trump Jr. Put ‘2024 GOP Hopefuls’ Blast for Not Defending His Father

On November 5, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out his anger at fellow Republicans for not vocally supporting his father as he sues for election fraud in multiple key swing states during the 2020 presidential election.

Trump Jr. tweeted, “The total lack of action from virtually all of the ‘2024 GOP hopefuls’ is pretty amazing. They have a perfect platform to show that they’re willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead. Don’t worry @realDonaldTrump will fight & they can watch as usual!”

I don’t recall Sasha or Malia asking us to go to “total war” for their dad, but maybe I just missed it. pic.twitter.com/HRlswxLl5x — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 5, 2020

The only person receiving praise from Trump Jr. was Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida. Trump Jr. said in a follow-up tweet, “One notable exception seems to be Ron DeSantis right now. He has been active and vocal. @RonDeSantisFL.”

