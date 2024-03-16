Vikings Linked to $20 Million CB, 5-Time Pro Bowler in Free Agency

The media at large is preoccupied with the Minnesota Vikings‘ hunt for a franchise quarterback, and with good reason, but the team must also address the cornerback position this offseason.

As it happens Stephon Gilmore, one of the NFL’s best at the position over the last several years, remains on the market after a furious opening week of free agency. David Kenyon of Bleacher Report on Saturday, March 16 linked the Vikings to Gilmore as among the best fits for his services this upcoming season.