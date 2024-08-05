Gunnar Henderson Responds After Snapping Home Run Drought

The month of July was unkind to the Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson. But both seem ready to put it behind them just days into August.

Henderson hit his 29th home run in an August 4 win over the Cleveland Guardians. It’s his first since July 14, and places him back in the top-5 of all MLB bats this season.

That’s a 15-game span between home runs for Henderson. He’d previously gone only 7 and 8 games without home runs over two previous stretches this season.

Henderson spoke with reporters after the win and snapping his 61 at-bat home run drought.

“Yeah, it’s been a while,” Henderson told reporters on August 4. “So it was nice to get that one, and hopefully, more to come.”

His home run wasn’t the only one of the fourth inning. Jackson Holliday hit the second of his MLB career just before Henderson’s.

I’ma spend this Holliday locked in pic.twitter.com/H0A68SsCht — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 4, 2024

When asked about playing next to so many Orioles’ draft picks like Holliday, Henderson was optimistic about Baltimore’s future.

“Yeah, I mean, a lot of us love to come out and here and just play the game,” Henderson continued. “It’s just a matter of time before we’re all starting to get it clicking again. Yeah, looking forward to seeing where it goes.”

Henderson and the Orioles are regaining their stride with 49 games to go. Baltimore is 67-46 and tied with the New York Yankees for the AL East lead.

Gunnar Henderson: ‘Everybody’s Settling In’

In the month of July, the Orioles scored 109 RBIs, the lowest of any month this season. Henderson’s home run scored 2 against the Guardians on August 4, but Baltimore’s offense featured a number of other RBIs.

Eloy Jiminez‘s 1-run double in the third inning was among them. He’s one of many faces that joined the Orioles at the trade deadline. Henderson talked about what Jiminez and others have meant to a struggling Baltimore offense.

“Everybody’s settling in, kind of catching up on some rest,” Henderson said. “Enjoying these off days. Everybody’s kind of learning who everybody is. All the new people coming in are meshing in really well, and they’ve all been great dudes. It’s been fun kind of getting them in there, and seeing what they get.”

Jiminez, after batting .243 with 3 RBIs in July — as a member of the Chicago White Sox — is 5-for-9 (.555) with 2 RBIs in two three appearances with the Orioles.

The veteran outfielder echoed Henderson’s optimistic outlook on the team when talking with reporters after the win.

“We have a group of good talent, great talent, and so young,” Jiminez said, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “They give you a little bit of good vibes. That’s pretty much when you come on a new team that’s what you want to see and that’s what you want to feel. So for me, that is good.”

Brandon Hyde: ‘Give Our Guys A Lot Of Credit’

After falling into an 0-2 series hole against the Guardians, Baltimore managed to even the series, and did so on the road. Team skipper Brandon Hyde made sure to commend the effort postgame.

“It’s tough to be consistent offensively, but the quality of the at-bat was much better these last two days,” Hyde said on August 4. “Give our guys a lot of credit for getting a split out of here. This is a tough place to play. That’s a tough team to play. Kind of getting our butts kicked the first two games, the way we responded and swung the bat the last two games was nice.”

The Orioles will hope to ride the momentum of their last two games into a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.