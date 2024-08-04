Orioles Outfielder Tabbed Sneaky Pickup with Playoff Potential

When the Baltimore Orioles traded for outfielder Eloy Jiminez, fans weren’t thrilled. He’s putting concerns to bed in his first few games with the team.

Baltimore traded left-handed pitching prospect Trey McGough to the Chicago White Sox for Jiminez on the day of the MLB trade deadline.

Brandon Scott of Bleacher Report tabbed the Orioles’ trade a sneaky pickup from the midseason trade cycle. He wagered the addition of Jiminez could hold playoff implications longterm.

“Consider that Baltimore already leads baseball in home runs and slugging,” Scott wrote in an August 1 column. “Then it adds a player in Jiménez who, as long as he’s healthy, will slug and hit homers if nothing else. Where he fits in defensively is an open question that nobody is quite sure about yet, however.”

Jiminez has hit double-digit home runs in each of his previous five seasons. But he was batting a career-worst .240 with 5 home runs on the year when Baltimore acquired him on July 30.

Scott cautioned that health issues could derail his debut stint with the Orioles.

“The health issue is a major caveat, though,” Scott wrote. “As recently as early July, he talked about missing essentially half of the White Sox season, dealing with a left adductor strain and then a left hamstring strain.”

Jiminez appeared in 65 of the White Sox’ first 109 games this season with the aforementioned injuries. But with Baltimore, he won’t be relied upon as an everyday player. It may prove a better fit for the veteran outfielder.

Eloy Jiminez Gets 1st Baltimore RBI Against Guardians

The acquisition of Jiminez was controversial among the Orioles fanbase. He represents another body in the way of playing time for budding prospects, like Heston Kjerstad, who was indeed optioned back to Triple-A after the trade.

But it’s more likely he’ll be platooned amongst other options. Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde started Jiminez in an August 3 game against the Cleveland Guardians, who started a left-handed pitcher.

The 27-year-old went 2-for-3, including an RBI single in the fourth inning. He has a career .304 batting average against left-handed pitchers. Fans should look for Jiminez to continue drawing similar assignments.

Orioles Trade For Zach Eflin Looking Like A Steal

Elsewhere, the Orioles deal for starting righty Zach Eflin is looking like a bargain for Mike Elias and company.

In exchange for the Tampa Bay Rays starter, Baltimore sent three prospects: Matthew Etzel, Jackson Baumeister and Mac Horvath. None of the three are playing any higher than Double-A ball.

Baltimore prioritized their winning season — or seasons, as Eflin is under team control through 2025 — in the deal, hoping to fill one of the holes left by injuries to three starting pitchers.

The 30-year-old has fit the bill in every way since being acquired. Eflin’s thrown consecutive quality starts in two Orioles wins, including 6.1 innings in the August 3 win over Cleveland.

And he’s having fun in Baltimore. He told reporters as much when asked about being teammates with 20-year-old Jackson Holliday.

“It’s incredible,” Eflin said on August 3, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports. “The goal is to have a competitive AB every single time you go out, and he’s been doing that. He’s been getting hits. … It’s been really fun to watch him, especially as a 20 year old. That’s just crazy.”

With their win over the Guardians, the Orioles are 66-46 and tied with the New York Yankees for the AL East lead. 50 games to go.