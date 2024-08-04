Jackson Holliday Responds After Multi-Hit Game, Orioles Win

The Baltimore Orioles sent Jackson Holliday back to the minors earlier this season hoping he’d find his swing. Four games back with the team and he looks to have done just that.

After going 2-for-34 over his 10 game, debut stint, Holliday is 5-for-14 through his first four games back. That includes a grand slam hit in his first game back on July 31.

Following his latest multi-hit performance — of which he had none his first go around — Holliday spoke with reporters about the differences between his first and most recent MLB stints.

“I’m starting to see the ball a little deeper and allowing myself to go the other way, which allows me to see the ball for a longer time,” Holliday told reporters, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

His at-bats have been more consistent. Holliday’s seeing more pitches and striking out less.

“Even when I’m getting out, I feel like I’m hitting the ball hard and putting together good at-bats, which is important,” Holliday continued. “Just glad to help the team win.”

The Orioles aren’t winning yet. At least not as much as they’d like. Baltimore is 2-2 since Holliday’s return. At 66-46, they’re tied with the New York Yankees for the AL East lead.

Brandon Hyde: ‘I’m So Happy’ For Jackson Holliday

Few folks are happier that Holliday’s found his stride than skipper Brandon Hyde. He spoke with reporters about the differences he’s seeing after the August 3 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

“It looks like he’s a little bit more relaxed,” Hyde said, according to Kubatko. “You see him stay on the baseball better, be able to hit the ball with power the other way. That one was foul at home and this one was off the wall. Big, big hit up the middle for us to extend the lead. I’m so happy.”

Holliday thinks a part of his new relaxed stance is the lack of fanfare that accompanied his debut.

“I think definitely just having my feet under me and being able to come to the ballpark and have a normal schedule and just be able to go out there and play and have fun and kind of put everything else to the side and just enjoy being out there,” Holliday said.

Count new starting pitcher Zach Eflin among the Holliday enjoyers, too.

“It’s incredible,” Eflin said, according to Kubatko. “The goal is to have a competitive AB every single time you go out, and he’s been doing that. He’s been getting hits. … It’s been really fun to watch him, especially as a 20-year-old. That’s just crazy.”

Holliday told reporters his goal is to finish the season in Baltimore. So far, so good.

Coby Mayo Still Looking For 1st MLB Hit

Days after the Orioles recalled Holliday, starting third baseman Jordan Westburg suffered a fractured left hand.

Baltimore responded by calling up their third overall prospect Coby Mayo to make his MLB debut. As of August 4, he’s still without his first MLB hit. But there’s reason for optimism.

Mayo’s struck out just 2 times in 7 at-bats. He doesn’t have his first hit, but he does have 2 walks, and one was an RBI. He’s flashing a maturity at the plate that fans have found Holliday to have in his second stint.

Consistently good at-bats are harder to string together for young prospects who are getting their first taste of MLB. The hits will come, as long as he continues seeing the ball the way he has these first two games.

Look no further than Jackson Holliday as evidence.