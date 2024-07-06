Yankees’ Rookie Responds After Historic 3 HR Game vs Red Sox

The Bronx bombers are back in a big way. Or at least they are for a day, after Ben Rice‘s three home run game against the Boston Red Sox. It’s the first such game by a rookie in New York Yankees history.

Rice talked with reporters about his historic performance following the 14-4 win.

“Not really a lot of words,” Rice told YES Network on July 6. “Definitely a day I’ll never forget. Was pumped that it was a big time win for us, a good bounce-back win. And over my hometown team.”

Rice put New York on the board with a 390-foot shot in the first inning.

In the fifth inning, he sent one to right centerfield for 406-feet and to score three.

And he put the ball in right center field again in the seventh, solidifying a Yankees blowout win over their historic rival.

It’s a much-needed win for New York, who was previously 4-12 since Rice was called up on June 18.

Rice ‘Trusting’ His Approach

The 25-year-old was promoted to the leadoff spot to start the series against Boston on July 4. Three games in his new role, Rice has gone 5-for-14 at the plate with 4 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 3 strikeouts.

“Just trusting my approach, just trusting it,” Rice continued. “I think I have a lot of confidence in my approach, and up here’s no different. The game hasn’t changed, the bases are still all in the same spots. That’s allowed me to hit the ground running a little bit here.”

On the rookie’s historic day, skipper Aaron Boone couldn’t ignore how needed it was for a slumping Yankees team.

“What a game,” Boone told YES Network postgame. “And obviously in the midst of what we’re going through, to come out and set the tone right away in the first inning with a homer, and you know, put together kind of a legendary day. Just really big time, but you know in line with the bats he’s been given…Obviously, much needed. ”

Rice, in addition to becoming the first New York rookie to ever go yard thrice in a game, will have his name littered throughout the record books, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Yankees will continue trusting Rice with leadoff responsibilities. And there’s little reason not to, after his latest performance.

Rice on Yankees’ Opportunity: ‘I’ve Earned It’

Just hours prior to his legendary pinstripe performance, Rice spoke with Steve Serby of The New York Post about his journey to MLB.

On why he feels he belongs in the majors, the rookie credited his lifelong work ethic.

I tell myself I’ve earned it. I think I’ve kind of worked my way out of some more, like, under-the-radar situations,” Rice told Serby. “When I got to the minors, earned my way into more playing time. So I know that I’m here because … I earned it. So that gives me the confidence that I belong here, and that I can continue to improve and continue to earn my way onto the field.”

And when asked if he believes he has what it takes to play a career out in Yankees’ pinstripes, Rice was absolute.

“The lights shine a little brighter at the Stadium,” Rice continued. “There’s a little bit more weight that you carry on your shoulders as a New York Yankee. Yeah, I would say I absolutely have the makeup to be able to play here, and again, it’s all I know, so I love it.”

New York fans are certainly ready to see Rice sign a lifetime contract with the club following his almost single-handed pummeling of the Red Sox.

But it’s just the third Yankees’ win in their last 10. There’s work to be done in their quest for a 28th title.