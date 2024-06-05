Orioles ‘Signaling Possible Call-Up’ for No. 9 Prospect with Roster Move

Fans are expecting Baltimore Orioles prospect Cade Povich to get his major league call-up soon, after he joined the team in Toronto on its taxi squad.

Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports was first with reports of Povich’s promotion.

“Left-hander Cade Povich is headed to Toronto and will be placed on the taxi squad later today, according to a source,” Kubatko wrote on June 5. “Perhaps setting up his major league debut.”

Danielle Allentuck of the Baltimore Banner echoed Kubatko’s sentiments, saying that the Orioles are “signaling (a) possible call-up.”

As of midday June 5, Baltimore had yet to announce a starter for the June 6 series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays. Kyle Bradish was previously scheduled

Members of an MLB taxi squad practice with the team, but aren’t officially active. Which means Povich isn’t eligible to play, yet.

The growing school of thought is that the Orioles will wait to active Povich until the series finale on June 6.

It would be his first career start and MLB debut.

Povich has started 11 games for the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides this season.

He’s thrown 75 strikeouts in 56.2 innings pitched and has a 3.18 ERA. Povich is ranked as Baltimore’s number nine prospect on MLB.com.

Why Didn’t Baltimore Activate Povich?

The timing of the Orioles’ move couldn’t be less strategic.

Not only was Povich scheduled to start for the Tides on June 5, but Albert Suarez is starting for Baltimore on the same day.

Suarez has performed admirably for the Orioles since arriving in April. Baltimore has won both of his last starts, but the 34-year-old veteran has only gone 4 and 5 innings respectively.

He’s not known for eating innings, which means the Orioles will need all arms available for his start against the Blue Jays.

If they’d activated Povich prior to the game, it would have likely cost them a body in the bullpen in a corresponding move.

By placing the prospect on the taxi squad, they keep him off the mound for his start in Triple-A, and keep the bullpen as whole as possible for Suarez’s likely shorter outing in Toronto.

They can active Povich prior to the series finale, and option a pitcher to Triple-A that already played in the prior game behind Suarez.

That is, if the move was actually made with intentions of playing Povich.

Clearly, there’s some reason to think Bradish won’t be making his usual start in the rotation against the Blue Jays.

Hyde Hints at Resting Bradish

Prior to the second game of Baltimore’s series with Toronto, team manager Brandon Hyde met with reporters.

Amongst the things discussed was resting Bradish for his scheduled start, and instead having him open the next series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“We are considering giving him an extra day or two just kind of from how he’s feeling,” Hyde told reporters on June 4. “We’re monitoring him daily and keeping everything TBA right now.”

The Orioles are practicing caution with Bradish, who started the season sidelined with a UCL injury. Since debuting, he’s looked the part of the ace who went 12-7 in 2023.

Bradish has made six starts in 2024, throwing 40 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched. He’s got a 3.18 ERA and has yet to allow a home run.