Gunnar Henderson Responds After Grand Slam in Orioles’ Win

Few players are having a better 2024 than Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. And no player has more home runs after his grand slam shot over the Boston Red Sox.

He met with reporters right after the 6-1 win over Boston to talk about his second-career grand slam.

“It was a cool at-bat,” Henderson told MASN postgame. “I was glad to be able to get one up in the zone, and get barrel to it. Luckily enough, it went over.”

It’s the 18th home run for Henderson in 2024, tying him with Kyle Tucker of the Houston Astros for the MLB lead.

Prior to the grand slam shot, Henderson had gone four games since his last home run.

He hit 7 in 14 games prior to the four-game slump, and is back on the board with number 18 following the win over the Red Sox.

Corbin Burnes Goes 7 Innings, Shouts Out Gunnar

As notable as Henderson’s grand slam over Boston is starting pitcher Corbin Burnes’ performance. Baltimore’s ace went 7 innings, throwing 5 strikeouts and recording a 2.35 ERA.

It’s only the second time Burnes has completed 7 innings in an Orioles uniform. Team skipper Brandon Hyde complemented Baltimore’s ace after the game.

“Every time he’s pitched he’s given us a really good chance to win,” Hyde told reporters on May 29. “It was huge for us that Gunnar hit that ball out, to give a little breathing room for him and let him really relax. He’s been pitching a lot of tight games. I feel like we don’t score a ton for him so far, but hopefully we will going forward.”

Burnes chose to complement Gunnar for his grand slam effort.

“He’s been great,” Burnes said postgame. “He’s electric on both sides of the ball. Makes the great plays at shortstop, obviously does pretty well at the plate, runs the bases well. … He’s definitely been our top player. What he’s done for us this year is huge.”

For the Orioles’ starting pitcher, it’s career-win number 50. And for Henderson, it’s career home run number 50.

And after game number 54, the first-third of the 2024 season is in the rearview. Baltimore is on pace to win 105 games after winning 101 last season. They have Henderson to thank in large part.

Rollins Takes Henderson Over Rutschman

In terms of the Orioles’ most valuable player, former MVP Jimmy Rollins thinks it’s Gunnar.

He said as much in an appearance for Bleacher Report segment “Swing or Take,” where he chooses whether or not to grade takes submitted by fans.

“He’s putting the team on his back,” Rollins said on May 28. “He hasn’t let off the gas since last year. He’s just a dynamic player. I don’t think there isn’t anything he can’t do on the field. We haven’t seen him pitch yet, or catch. But other than those two things, you have to have your star. He wears it proudly. He’s not afraid of the light. And we’ve seen what he can do in clutch situations, and he’ll continue to do that hopefully for the rest of his career.”

Rollins also cited the differentiating nature of Henderson and Rutschman’s positions.

“Adley has a different job,” Rollins said. “His job is to control that pitching staff, make sure that those guys are on top of their game. Because the game starts with them, with the 1-2 combination, pitcher-catcher. Everybody else is reactive, making plays, doing what we do with what our talent allows us.”

Henderson’s grand slam shot echoed off the walls at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where Burnes and Rutschman orchestrated a masterful seven-inning outing.

It’s all trending upwards in Birdland.