Jackson Holliday Sounds Off After Game-Winner vs. Astros

The Baltimore Orioles called upon Jackson Holliday to pinch hit with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning. He put up a three-run double, that ultimately proved the game-winner over the Houston Astros.

Holliday sent an 83.7 mph splitter from Taylor Scott out to the centerfield wall, scoring all three of the Orioles on base. The hit snapped an 0-for-20 cold streak for the 20-year-old. But it’s nothing he’s not used to.

“Well, I’ve been here before,” Holliday told reporters postgame, according to Steve Melewski of MASN Sports. “Obviously, it’s not great, but that experience the first time is helpful. Not thinking too much about it. I’ve hit some balls hard, just haven’t had great luck. So just sticking to my approach and just tinkering with little things but not overthinking it. The game is really hard, guys are really good and that happens. Going out there each night and competing.”

It’s a second consecutive come-from-behind win for Baltimore. Holliday told reporters that momentum is on their side for the final stretch of the 2024 season.

“This is testament to the kind of team we have in here, that battles and competes and are never out of it,” Holliday said. “It’s really good momentum going into these next few weeks.”

As of August 24, the Orioles are 76-55. They are one game behind the New York Yankees for the AL East lead with 31 games to go.

This story will be updated.