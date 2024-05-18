Orioles’ Ace Reacts to First Home Win Since 2021

Against the very team he threw the Baltimore Orioles‘ last no-hitter, pitcher John Means earned his first home win since 2021 over the Seattle Mariners.

He threw 4 strikeouts in 6 innings, leaving the game with Baltimore up 5-2.

Means told reporters after the win what it meant to get back in the win column in front of the crowd at Camden Yards.

“It’s incredible to see Camden Yards like this,” Means told said postgame on May 17. “This is such a special place. These are such special people. To see this crowd now compared to what it was in April 2021, it’s good to see.”

It’s the third start of the season for Means, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022, and missed the cut for the postseason roster in 2023 with a forearm injury.

Team manager Brandon Hyde praised the 31-year-old ace for his path from that 2021 win to his most recent in Baltimore.

“He’s battled through a lot and dealt with a lot of adversity,” Hyde told reporters. “He was here kind of from the start and to see his way through. I know these are big starts for him because he had a lot of time off and he’s really taking advantage and I know he’s appreciative and we’re appreciative to have him out there.”

He’s boasting a 3.12 ERA and the Orioles are 3-0 when he takes the mound in 2024.

Means on Baltimore Offense: ‘It’s Unbelievable’

One thing that’s changed since Means last took the mound for Baltimore is the offense.

On the date of his last home win in 2021, the Orioles scored 5 runs on 3 home run hits. But the offense itself finished the season 17th in MLB in home runs hit.

Fast forward to 2024, and with Gunnar Henderson‘s 13th of the season, Baltimore leads MLB in home runs.

After the ace gave up a run off an RBI single in the top of the first inning, his offense responded, with 5 of their own.

Means was asked about the Orioles’ offense postgame.

“It’s unbelievable,” Means said. “Give one in the top and then get five in the bottom. You can’t ask for anything more than that, and I just wanted to go out there, have that shutdown inning in the second and try to get on a roll.”

Henderson’s leadoff home run is the second-consecutive for Baltimore, after Jordan Westburg hit one on May 15 against the Toronto Blue Jays. It marks the eighth such time in franchise history.

Hyde: Grayson Rodriguez Rejoining Rotation

As the Orioles’ pitching rotation starts to take shape, fans are looking forward to the return of 24-year-old Grayson Rodriguez.

They won’t have to wait long, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of the Baltimore Sun, who got an update from Hyde pregame:

“Manager Brandon Hyde said before the game that right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (shoulder inflammation) will come off the injured list soon,” Calvin Meyer wrote on May 17. “And will not need a minor league rehabilitation assignment before rejoining the Oriolesʼ rotation.”

Rodriguez pitched 6 games before going on the 15-Day Injured List on April 30. He threw 37 strikeouts in 34 innings, and holds a 3.71 ERA and 4-1 record for 2024.