Orioles Designate April Trade Acquisition Amid Kyle Bradish Return

Pitching hasn’t been the Baltimore Orioles‘ strong suit in 2024, but reinforcements are on the way. 2023 ace Kyle Bradish is making his return on May 1 against the New York Yankees.

But that means a demotion for reliever Yohan Ramirez, who the team traded for on April 11.

Baltimore announced the pitcher switch on Twitter.

The Orioles sent cash to the New York Mets in exchange for the five-year journeyman.

He appeared in 5 games before being designated, pitching a total of 6 innings.

It’s just the latest of changes to a Baltimore Orioles pitching staff that’s guaranteed to see a few more as more personnel returns. Kyle Bradish is the first but won’t be the last.

But just as they’re getting whole, they’re down another starter to the 15-day injured list.

Grayson Rodriguez to 15-Day Injured List

24-year-old starter Grayson Rodriguez is headed to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

Team manager Brandon Hyde says he’s optimistic about the severity of Rodriguez’s injury.

“I’m staying optimistic,” Hyde told MLB.com on May 1. “We’re definitely doing this to be precautionary, but he woke up after his start the next morning with some right shoulder soreness, and he had some tests yesterday, he’s getting some tests now, in the next couple days.”

Rodriguez has a 4-1 record this season with a 3.71 ERA. His absence paves the way for the return of a fan favorite.

John Means to Start Against Reds

Fan favorite John Means is also making a return, in the Orioles’ next series against the Cincinatti Reds. He’ll start the second game of the series after missing the playoff roster in 2023 with elbow soreness.

Means, most famous for a no hitter thrown against the Seattle Mariners in 2021, threw seven scoreless innings with the team’s Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides in his last rehab start.

Hyde said it’s all the Orioles staff needed to see to determine he’s ready for a return.

“That was real positive, and he felt great about it, and he felt good during it,” Hyde told MLB.com. “That was the real tell that he’s ready.”

Means joining the starting rotation means one person will have to leave it, and with Bradish returning too, Baltimore’s running out of room in the bullpen. Yohan Ramirez is the first of an expected multiple casualties.

Bradish Pitches 4.2 Innings vs Yankees

In his return to the mound for the Orioles, Bradish pitched 4.2 innings before being pulled with two on and two outs in the fifth.

He allowed four hits, and 51 of his 84 pitches were strikes called.

Bradish’s performance is good for a 1.93 ERA, a strong outing in his debut start for 2024.

Baltimore’s pitching staff has weathered the storm to start the year.

Going into the May 1 game against the Yankees, the Orioles rank 4th in WHIP, 10th in quality starts, and 11th in ERA.

A 3-1 series win over the New York Yankees is as good a start to any for the new-look Baltimore Orioles starting rotation.

Kyle Bradish’s return will help right the ship. Fans hope the same will be said for John Means.

And with Corbin Burnes leading off as the team’s best ace in years, it should only be up from here.