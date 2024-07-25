Orioles Swap Top-10 Prospects in MLB Roster Move

The Baltimore Orioles have announced a four-player swap on July 25, featuring Connor Norby (No. 5 prospect) getting recalled in place of Chayce McDermott (No. 7 prospect) who’s being optioned fresh off of his MLB debut.

The team announced the move on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 25.

Norby won’t take the mound to pitch, but he’ll take McDermott’s place on the 40-man roster.

Relief pitcher Bryan Baker returns after being optioned on July 24. And he only does so, so quickly, to take the place of an injured player. Jorge Mateo will head to the 10-Day Injured List with left elbow subluxation.

Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde told reporters on July 25 that Mateo will be out “for a while.”

“It’s gonna be a while right now,” Hyde said, according to MLB.com’s Paige Leckie. “It’s so swollen and sore that it’s gonna take some time trying to get the swelling out, and then he’s gonna get some second opinions.”

Baker and Norby will both be active for the series finale against the Miami Marlins, with the latter getting the start at second base.

