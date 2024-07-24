Orioles’ No. 7 Prospect to Make MLB Debut vs Marlins: Report

For the fourth time in 2024, a Baltimore Orioles‘ prospect is set to make their MLB debut. Chayce McDermott will take the mound against the Miami Marlins.

Brandon Hyde announced the move following a 6-3 series opening loss in Miami.

“[Chayce] McDermott is going to start tomorrow,” Hyde told reporters on July 23. “We’ve got to figure a lot of things out at this point.”

McDermott is Baltimore’s number seven prospect, according to MLB.com. No corresponding move has been made to make room for the rookie on the 40-man roster.

The 25-year-old righty is 3-5 in 2024 with the Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. McDermott has pitched 91 innings, allowed 10 home runs, and thrown 129 strikeouts.

He’s the second Orioles’ pitching prospect to debut this season. Cade Povich started seven games in his debut MLB stint before being optioned prior to the All-Star break.

