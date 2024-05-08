Proposed Trade Swaps Orioles’ No. 4 Prospect for Pair of Relievers

Even with a 23-12 start to 2024, good for MLB’s third-best record, the Baltimore Orioles‘ pitching rotation could use some fine tuning, particularly the bullpen.

Do they look to the trade market?

Senior MLB writer Jim Bowden argued they should, proposing a trade with the Cleveland Guardians in a May 6 column for The Athletic.

In exchange for the team’s number four prospect, Heston Kjerstad, he has the Orioles receiving a pair of relievers: Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis.

He cited an overcrowded Baltimore outfield, and a less abundant Guardians’ outfield as reasons for a deal to be struck.

“The Guardians need to upgrade right field for the short- and long-term,” Bowden wrote. “And acquiring Kjerstad, the second overall pick in the 2020 draft, would accomplish both aims…In this trade, the Orioles would acquire two solid, controllable relievers to help fortify their bullpen.”

Combined, both Cleveland relievers have pitched a 2.70 ERA in 16.2 innings this season. But where Gaddis has recorded just 18 strikeouts, Smith has 24.

The Orioles’ starting rotation has picked things up with the returns of Kyle Bradish and John Means. Grayson Rodriguez and Tyler Wells aren’t far behind them.

But 2023 closer Felix Bautista doesn’t have a timeline for a return, and his 2024 successor Craig Kimbrel has struggled as of late.

Baltimore’s bullpen could use a tune up. And it’s been a slow start for Kjerstad in his 2nd stint in the majors.

Kjerstad Missing from Orioles’ Lineups

Since being called up on April 23, Heston Kjerstad has seen only 10 at-bats for the Orioles.

He’s batting .200/.385/.200 at the plate with just 2 hits and 5 strikeouts. Kjerstad’s started only 5 of 13 possible games.

Team manager Brandon Hyde explained the lack of playing time for the team’s number four prospect pregame on April 30.

“It’s just kind of the way it’s gone, honestly,” Hyde told MASN. “Kind of how our outfield mix is right now. Looking to try to get him in there soon. Heston’s been ready to pinch-hit or been on deck a few times here a couple of the games, late in the game. Love the power potential that he has. He can change the game with one swing, he can help us out off the bench on the days he’s not playing. But I’ve got a pretty good club right now, and so I’m trying to mix him in when I can.”

Kjerstad departed Baltimore’s Triple-A affiliate, the Norfolk Tides, as the minor-league home run leader.

He slashed .349/.431.744 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 86 at-bats over 21 games with the Tides. He’ll focus on being a similarly consistent player now back in the pros.

Once he gets the chance. If he doesn’t, he’ll continue to be the center of Baltimore trade talk.

Craig Kimbrel’s start to the season with Baltimore, couldn’t have been scripted any better.

The 35-year-old closer allowed 2 home runs in his first 11 games, still earning 7 saves and climbing the MLB all-time leaderboard.

But in an April 26 game against the Oakland Athletics, Kimbrel threw his team (and himself) out of it.

He left the game in the ninth inning with what was deemed upper back tightness by Brandon Hyde. It was a second consecutive blown save.

Days later, he was pulled from a May 4 win over the Reds after giving up an RBI double in an otherwise shutout game for the Orioles.

His 8-for-12 record in save situations is just a 66-percent success rate.

In a May 5 interview with MASN, Baltimore pitching coach Drew French touched on Kimbrel’s struggles and outlook.

He didn’t let the Orioles’ closer shoulder all of the blame for his recent slump.

“A lot of it is execution-based. When it comes to pitchers and their deliveries, a lot of time it’s a slow leak and it’s something you don’t recognize and you don’t see maybe for a few outings,” French told MASN. “As a staf, it’s really important for us to be in front of those things and try to get the information to the player at the right time. It’s a two-way street and a two-way conversation. Ultimately, it’s about getting him back to being nasty Craig Kimbrel.”

Craig Kimbrel’s not the barometer for whether or not the Orioles make another splash addition to the pitching staff. He can’t be, at 35 years old and on a one-year deal.

But his rebound or lack thereof moving forward could nudge Baltimore in that direction. And there are two quality relievers in Cleveland that could soon be in high demand.