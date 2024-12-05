Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Rizzo Replacement from Rival

Anthony Rizzo looking ahead

Regardless of what Juan Soto does, the New York Yankees are expected to be in the mix for a first baseman this winter. The Yankees have money to spend and prospects to trade, making it likely they’ll eventually find a replacement for Anthony Rizzo.

There are options out there, but it’ll ultimately come down to what the Yankees want to spend. If they’re in the $10 million AAV market, the player they trade or sign for could be difficult to find.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic proposed a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays for Yandy Diaz, a move that would give the Yankees a cheap but productive option at first base. His deal involved two very expandable prospects in Brando Mayea and Zach Messinger.

“The Yankees have moved on from veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo. They recognize that injuries and age have caught up with DJ LeMahieu, whom they can’t count on to be an everyday player in 2025. Therefore, if they can’t sign free agent Christian Walker, perhaps a smaller deal, like a trade with the Rays for Díaz, could make sense. Díaz will make $10 million in 2025 and has a $12 million club option for 2026 with no buyout…

“In return, the Rays might be able to land two prospects such as speedy center fielder Brando Mayea and righty Zach Messinger, who could develop into a back-of-the-rotation starter,” Bowden wrote on December 4.

Many Consider Diaz a Trade Candidate

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a tough position for several reasons. After the Wander Franco situation, things took a turn for the worse for a team that was once competitive year in and year out.

Tropicana Field is also unplayable for 2025 due to Hurricane Milton, and the team will play at the New York Yankees George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Moving Diaz isn’t necessary, but it makes sense for a ball club looking to save money to find a deal for him. Trading Diaz to the Yankees could be difficult, but this is a business at the end of the day. If New York offers the best package, the Rays are in a position to accept it.

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors looked at reasons to trade Diaz, highlighting the payroll flexibility he could offer.

“The Rays are among the most cost-conscious teams in the sport. They have a deceptive level of payroll flexibility this offseason after trading several veterans at the deadline, but Diaz’s $10MM salary will still be a notable contract for them. The 33-year-old had a down season at the plate relative to his high standards, but much of his struggle was confined to April. From May 1 onward, Diaz hit .297/.355/.447 in 490 plate appearances.

“Diaz doesn’t hit for a ton of power, however, and the Rays have a heavily right-handed lineup they’d likely prefer to balance out. Teams like the Mariners, Astros, Yankees and Pirates could be on the hunt for first basemen this winter,” Adams wrote on October 31.

How Diaz Would Help the Yankees

First base is typically a position where a player hits for big power. Diaz isn’t that, but his offensive production has rivaled some of the best in Major League Baseball.

He’s posted incredible OPS+ numbers, finishing with a 157 and 142 OPS+ in 2022 and 2023.

In his eight-year career, the right-handed hitter has slashed .288/.373/.433 with a 126 OPS+, impressive numbers that would fit perfectly in the middle of the New York Yankees lineup.