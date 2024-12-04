Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo Predicted to Sign With AL East Team

Anthony Rizzo looking ahead

Barring anything drastic, Anthony Rizzo won’t return to the New York Yankees in 2025. The Yankees declined his $17 million club option, allowing the veteran first baseman to hit free agency. Rizzo’s past few campaigns didn’t go as planned, playing worse than ever, making his free agency interesting.

Regarding his future, the World Series champion should find a home. At the very least, a team should love his veteran presence and leadership.

Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com predicted Rizzo would sign with the Tampa Bay Rays, keeping him in the American League East.

“A chance for Rizzo to return to his home state, mentor a young roster and fill in as needed,” Tredinnick wrote on December 3.

Rizzo’s contract shouldn’t be much, with Spotrac predicting him to land a one-year deal for about $2 million.

Rizzo Grateful for His Time With Yankees

It’s unfortunate that Rizzo’s ending with the New York Yankees went the way it did. Once considered one of the top first basemen in Major League Baseball, Rizzo suffered a concussion in 2023 and wasn’t the same player after.

Despite the ending, Rizzo was an excellent professional off the field and was loved by his teammates. He appreciated every moment of wearing a Yankees jersey, an honor that many MLB players don’t take lightly.

“To wear this jersey is something special that I wish every baseball player gets to feel because it’s a different feeling wearing this jersey,” Rizzo said after the Yankees’ season-ending loss in Game 5 of the World Series, according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. “And I loved every second of it.”

Who the Yankees Could Replace Rizzo With

A few options have been discussed for the New York Yankees to replace Rizzo with. If the Yankees are willing to spend money on any of the top first basemen on the market, they’ll have many to pick from.

This is the offseason for a team to need a first baseman.

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic named Carlos Santana as a potential solution, an interesting name.

“We’ve already discussed the age concerns with Walker, but now we turn to a player who will be 39 in early April. However, Santana shows no signs of slowing down. In 2024, he finished with a 114 wRC+, his second-best mark since his 2019 season with the Cleveland Guardians. He also hit 23 home runs, tied for his second-highest total since 2019. Like Walker, Santana is widely regarded as one of the best defensive first basemen in MLB.

“With Rizzo’s absence, the Yankees are losing valuable leadership in their clubhouse. Santana could easily fill that void, as he’s known for his strong presence and leadership on and off the field,” Kirschner wrote on November 13.

Santana would bring a similar presence as Rizzo, and while the Yankees don’t necessarily need a veteran to control the locker room, having guys who have been in the league for as long as Santana has is never a bad thing.

Factor in that he’s a career 114 OPS+ bat and has hit 23 home runs in each of the last two seasons, and it’s easy to see why he’d be a perfect fit for the Yankees.