Star Shortstop Pegged as Yankees ‘Plan B’ if Juan Soto Walks

Juan Soto after hitting a single during Game Two of the 2024 World Series on October 26.

While everyone waits for the Juan Soto-sized shoe to drop in MLB’s free agency, the New York Yankees are prepping for a reality where he doesn’t return to the Bronx.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, free-agent shortstop Willy Adames is a player being considered as their “Plan B.”

“According to sources, one of the options being considered is Willy Adames, who is drawing interest from the Yankees,” Feinsand reported on December 4. “Adames is the top free-agent shortstop available after posting a career-year with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 161 games.”

Soto is the consensus, top free agent. Until he signs his next contract, not much will move in the world of MLB. But if he surprises and signs with a team like the Boston Red Sox or New York Mets, look for the Yankees to move quickly in shoring up the rotation.

Adames spent last season with the Milwaukee Brewers. In addition to his home runs and RBIs, he slashed .251/.331/.462 at the plate and struck out in 173 of 688 plate appearances.

Adames Wouldn’t Replace Juan Soto Positionally

For the Yankees to sign Adames wouldn’t mean replacing Soto in the outfield. No, the 29-year-old is an infielder by trade.

New York rosters both Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the infield. One is considered a rising star and the other cost two of the club’s top-20 prospects at last season’s trade deadline. So where does that put Adames?

Feinsand believes he could end up playing third base for the Yankees.

If they sign Adames, the Yankees could also keep Volpe at shortstop, move Chisholm to second base and play Adames at third,” Feinsand wrote. “Adames’ preference is to remain at shortstop, a source said, but he’s open to moving positions for the right situation and the right deal.”

Few teams can persuade top talent to make changes like New York. If the Yankees feel Adames is their best option in light of Soto’s departure, figuring out the rest is a matter of when, not if.

Adames Will Come Much Cheaper Than Soto

One of the only benefits, or positives, to missing out on Soto is the lack of inflation to the New York payroll.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Adames is seeking a longterm deal at a far cheaper rate than the Yankees free agent outfielder.

“According to sources familiar with the situation, Adames is looking for a long-term deal worth $150 million to $200 million,” Rogers reported on December 2.

Ken Rosenthal and The Athletic staff reported on December 3 that the bidding war for Soto has surpassed $600 million in total.

“The floor for Juan Soto is $600 million,” they reported. “The bidding for the free-agent MLB outfielder has surpassed that amount, according to two people briefed on the negotiations who were not authorized to speak publicly.”

That’s nearly $400 million less than Adames is looking for. Without taking the star power differential into account, those savings could be important as New York looks to retool the roster.

All parties outside of Soto will have to wait, with Rosenthal and company reporting that a decision isn’t expected until sometime during the Winter Meetings.

“The expectation within the industry is that Soto will make his decision by the end of the Winter Meetings, which begin in Dallas on Sunday, and possibly even before the meetings kick off,” the Athletic staff added.

That puts Soto’s free-agency decision days out as of December 4. And keeps the rest of MLB in a holding pattern until then.