Yankees Trade Idea Lands Cheap Anthony Rizzo Replacement

The New York Yankees have an above-average farm system filled with players they could trade in the offseason. Signing guys in free agency isn’t the only way for the Yankees to improve this winter, which should give them an upper hand in some scenarios.

It remains uncertain which players are fully available, but there’s a good indication of some with prior ones on the trade market. As the Yankees look to replace Anthony Rizzo, they should be in the mix for a first baseman. Among the players they could be interested in include Yandy Diaz.

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors flirted with the trade idea with the Yankees, highlighting what he does offensively.

“The Rays are among the most cost-conscious teams in the sport. They have a deceptive level of payroll flexibility this offseason after trading several veterans at the deadline, but Diaz’s $10MM salary will still be a notable contract for them. The 33-year-old had a down season at the plate relative to his high standards, but much of his struggle was confined to April. From May 1 onward, Diaz hit .297/.355/.447 in 490 plate appearances.

“Diaz doesn’t hit for a ton of power, however, and the Rays have a heavily right-handed lineup they’d likely prefer to balance out. Teams like the Mariners, Astros, Yankees and Pirates could be on the hunt for first basemen this winter,” Adams wrote on October 31. “Flipping Diaz and allotting his playing time to Jonathan Aranda, Curtis Mead and/or Christopher Morel could create flexibility to add in another area while also netting some young talent. The affordable no-buyout option for the 2026 campaign only adds to the allure for other clubs.”

Yankees Had Interest in Diaz at the Deadline

The New York Yankees’ being a suitor for Diaz doesn’t come as a surprise, as they were interested in trading for him at the deadline.

“The team remained interested in first baseman Yandy Díaz, a league source said. The Yankees are unsettled at first base, and Díaz, who is under team control through 2025, would be a big upgrade,” Brendan Kuty of The Athletic wrote in July. “Through 97 games, he’s hit .270 with nine homers, 47 RBIs and a .723 OPS, though he’s just a season removed from being an All-Star and leading the American League in batting average, at .330, and with a .932 OPS.”

With Rizzo now off the Yankees, the need for a first baseman is more significant than ever before.

The Yankees would likely have to move a decent package for him, but returning to their farm system, they have more than enough to get the job done.

Why Diaz Would Fit the Yankees

The New York Yankees will have to factor in trading with the Tampa Bay Rays, their division rival.

However, outside of that, Diaz would be an excellent candidate to slide into the middle of the Yankees lineup. Offensively speaking, the former All-Star slashed .281/.341/.414 with a 116 OPS+ in 2024.

He’s only set to make $10 million in 2025, a fair price for a player who does what he does at the dish. Diaz would also allow the Yankees to spend more money on other free agents due to being as cheap as he is.