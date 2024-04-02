Some Notable MLB Free Agents Still Looking for Homes

Another free agent finally found a home Monday when right-hander Mike Clevinger agreed to re-sign with the Chicago White Sox on a one-year, $3-million contract.

The deal is dependent on Clevinger passing a physical examination. The 33-year-old can also earn an additional $3 million in performance bonuses.

Clevinger sat on the opening market throughout the offseason and spring training before finally finding a home five days into the regular season.

Mike Clevinger joined the White Sox last season as a free agent and had a 9-9 record and a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts. The nine wins were a team-high as Chicago went 61-101.

The seven-year veteran has gone 60-39 in his career with a 3.45 ERA for Cleveland (2016-20), the San Diego Padres (2020, 2022) and White Sox.

What Pitchers Are Left in Free Agency?

While the free-agent market has been much picked over for the most part, two former Los Angeles Dodgers standout pitchers remain unsigned. Both have served a suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in the major leagues since being given a 324-game suspension in 2021 that was later reduced to 194 games by an arbitration. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner spent last season in Japan with the Yokohama BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball and is currently with the Mexico City Diablo Rojos of the Mexican League.

TREVOR BAUER ES PRESENTADO COMO DIABLO ROJOS https://t.co/uM38d2dGU5 — DiablosRojosMX (@DiablosRojosMX) March 23, 2024

Bauer’s contract with Diablo Rojos is for just five starts.

Left-hander Julio Urias, who went 20-3 for the Dodgers in 2021, also remains unsigned. He did not pitch after Sept. 1 last season as he was placed on administrative leave by MLB following his arrest on felony domestic violence charges, which were eventually dropped.

Urias was suspended for 20 games in 2019 because of the same policy.

Noah Syndergaard, willing to transition to reliever from starter, remains unsigned along with Zack Greinke and Johnny Cueto. Grienke has 225 career wins.

Syndergaard had struggled since missing the 2020 season and almost all of 2021 while recovering from elbow surgery. He is 12-17 with a 4.99 ERA over the past three seasons while pitching for five teams.

Greinke and Cueto are looking to show they still have something left. The 40-year-old Greinke was 2-15 for the Kansas City Royals last season in 30 games and had a 5.06 ERA. Cueto, 38, pitched in 13 games for the Miami Marlins and finished with a 1-4 record and 6.02 ERA.

Tommy Pham is the Top Hitter Remaining

The most intriguing position player left in free agency is outfielder Tommy Pham, who helped the Arizona Diamondbacks reach the World Series last year.

Pham, 36, hit just .241/.304/.415 in 50 regular-season games for the Diamondbacks after being acquired from the New York Mets in a trade. However, he had six home runs and 32 RBIs.

Pham went 17 for 61 (.279) with three homers in the postseason.

The first home run of the 2023 World Series belongs to Tommy Pham!! @Dbacks take the lead! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/LKOWePNAo2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

First baseman Brandon Belt is still looking for a job following a fine season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. The 35-year-old hit .254/.369/.490 with 19 home runs in 103 games after spending his first 12 years with the San Francisco Giants.

Another interesting free-agent hitter is outfielder Austin Meadows, who played in just six games for the Detroit Tigers last season while dealing with anxiety issues. However, Meadows is just 28 and was selected to the All-Star Game in 2019 and drove in 106 runs in 2021 while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays.