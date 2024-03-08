Cardinals Outfielder Jordan Walker on the Upcoming Season: ‘Everybody’s Hungry’

Last year didn’t go as planned for the St. Louis Cardinals, who finished in last place in the NL Central with a 71-91 record. In fact, 2023 was historically bad for the franchise, as manager Oliver Marmol juggled injuries and a pitching shortage throughout the season.

Along the way, the Cardinals’ number one hitting prospect, Jordan Walker, labored a bit himself. He forged a rookie year that saw him post a .276 batting average, 16 HR, and 51 RBI in 420 AB. Solid, but not spectacular numbers that also coincided with being sent down to the minors for a little over a month during his rookie campaign.

As opening day looms closer on the horizon, where Walker and the Redbirds will face the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28. In a recent radio interview, the promising star assured Cardinal Nation that they would see a new team – with a new attitude – in 2024.

Jordan Walker says 2024 will be Different

A team left looking for answers last season, the Cardinals come into 2024 with a fresh start and new excitement. Much of that anticipation is being generated by young players like Walker and rookie shortstop Masyn Winn.

Speaking recently with Mike Claiborne of Cardinal flagship station KMOX Radio in St. Louis, Jordan Walker described the atmosphere around this year’s ballclub, as well as some of his own experiences coming into this season. The former first-round pick is a converted third baseman, and he discussed the work he’s done to improve his outfield defense.

“It’s reps,” Walker said. “It’s no secret, last year, I had trouble tracking the ball… I just said I’m not going to get any better unless I get more reps.”

He explained that he had worked closely with the coaching staff to take plenty of fly balls, and that had helped him build more confidence. He said that the same type of confidence is permeating throughout the Cardinal clubhouse this Spring.

“[As a hitter] I only get to hang out with the pitchers from time to time. But when I see them working, they’re doing a good job. They’re right on to it. Man, they’re hungry.”

“When I look at the hitters,” Walker continued. “A lot more close-knit group [this year], man. Everybody’s hungry; everybody’s wanting to win. Everybody wants to keep what happened last year from happening again.”

He said that started with accountability from the whole roster.

“Everybody’s being accountable. I think everybody’s working hard, and I like the way our team looks right now, for sure.”

What Can the Cardinals Expect from Walker this season?

As the precocious power hitter enters year number two, many are wondering what to expect from him. Will Walker take a big step forward, or flounder in his development?

His rookie numbers shouldn’t be too hard for him to top, and most projections have him hitting anywhere from 22-28 home runs in 2024. That would be considered a victory for the organization, considering his age and the trajectory he’s been on in his short career.

In terms of his spot in the lineup, it’s widely expected that Jordan Walker will play outfield or DH while batting sixth or seventh in the Redbird batting order regularly.