23XI Racing Unveils New Scheme for Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing has provided an answer to a lingering question. The team has revealed one of Tyler Reddick‘s schemes that he will use during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD will have a new MoneyLion scheme as Reddick joins forces with the sponsor for the first time. The stock car will feature a black base with a gradient that goes from blue to teal. One other change for the 2023 season is that the door numbers will now be chrome instead of black like they were in 2022.

The updated scheme also confirms previous comments made by 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. He tweeted on January 1 that Reddick will have the “same great sponsors” that supported the No. 45 team in 2022.

As evidence of this, there are multiple associate partner logos on Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. One side features the Monster Energy logo while the other has the McDonald’s logo. Additionally, there are logos for Jordan Brand.

MoneyLion First Joined 23XI Racing in 2022

23XI Racing announced ahead of the 2022 Busch Light Clash that a new partner had joined the fold. The Cup Series team revealed that MoneyLion had agreed to serve as a primary partner of both Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace during the 2022 season.

Wallace had MoneyLion as his primary partner for four races while Busch had the company as his primary partner for the spring race at Phoenix Raceway. The 2004 Cup Series champion achieved the most success as he finished fifth overall at the one-mile track.

Ty Gibbs also had MoneyLion as a primary partner while he served as an injury replacement for Busch. The company took over the No. 23 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as Gibbs finished 22nd.

MoneyLion was new to 23XI Racing, but the company had a history in NASCAR. It previously supported multiple Team Penske drivers in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. Brad Keselowski, in particular, won the 2021 Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway with the MoneyLion scheme.

The 23XI Racing Drivers Will Have Bright Schemes in LA

The release of the MoneyLion scheme sets the stage for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. 23XI Racing has now unveiled the cars that Reddick and Wallace will use during the short track race.

Reddick will have the MoneyLion scheme while Wallace will bring back a longtime partner. He will have DoorDash as his primary partner once again while continuing a relationship that featured seven races in 2020, 17 races in 2021, and four races in 2022. Wallace’s best run with the sponsor is an eighth-place finish at Pocono Raceway in 2022.

DoorDash will now make its return to the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD as Wallace joins forces with a new teammate once again. This time, he will work alongside Reddick as they both attempt to secure spots in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

Of course, the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is only the start. There are several other events on the schedule where both Reddick and Wallace will showcase brand-new schemes on their respective stock cars.