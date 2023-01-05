23XI Racing Shares Details About Tyler Reddick’s Sponsor Lineup

23XI Racing has shared some details about the 2023 Cup Series season. The team president had provided information about Tyler Reddick‘s sponsor lineup.

This information did not come from a formal press release. Instead, President Steve Lauletta responded to a fan of the team on Twitter who had asked about Reddick’s sponsors. He simply indicated that Reddick would have the same partners in 2023 that Kurt Busch did in 2022.

Same great partners from 2022 on our 45 team for 2023 #LetsGo — Steve Lauletta (@slauletta) January 1, 2023

There were several partners that joined Busch during the 2022 season, his first with 23XI Racing. The 2004 Cup Series champion ran multiple special schemes for such companies as Embrace Home Loans, McDonald’s, Monster Energy, Money Lion, SiriusXM Radio, and the Jordan Brand.

Ty Gibbs had many of the same partners while replacing Busch for 15 of the final 16 Cup Series races. Daniel Hemric also had Monster Energy as the primary partner on the No. 23 Toyota as he stepped in as a last-minute replacement for Gibbs at Phoenix Raceway.

Reddick’s Partners Remained at Richard Childress Racing

There have been numerous questions about Reddick’s partners since the announcement that he would head to 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as originally planned. The reason is that many partners that previously supported him remained at Richard Childress Racing.

According to announcements from RCR, Kyle Busch’s first season in the No. 8 will feature brands that Reddick previously highlighted. The list includes Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Lenovo, Alsco Uniforms, and BetMGM.

Leaving all of the partners at RCR is not an issue for Reddick. He will automatically join a team with a large number of big-name supporters, which also sets up a season when he could run some unique schemes on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.

The Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum is one month away while the Daytona 500 is just under 50 days away. 23XI Racing hasn’t shared any of Reddick’s schemes, but this will happen before he takes to the track for the first time with his new team.

1 Partner Could Support Multiple Drivers

The tweet from Lauletta creates the expectation that Monster Energy will once again have a presence on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD, albeit with a different driver. If so, the beverage company could support multiple Cup Series drivers in 2023.

Discussions about Monster Energy have taken place since November 15 when Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Ty Gibbs will move up to the Cup Series. He will drive the No. 54 Toyota Camry during his true rookie season while continuing to work with crew chief Chris Gayle.

JGR hasn’t provided any details about the No. 54’s sponsor lineup, but Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal dropped some news on January 4. He cited Monster executive Mitch Covington while reporting that the beverage company will support Gibbs in a “strong capacity” in 2023.

Stern did not provide any details about the number of races that could feature the Monster Energy colors on the No. 54 Toyota Camry. The reason is that there is an announcement on the way that will answer many of the lingering questions.