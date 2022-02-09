Anthony Alfredo Reunites With Key Partner in 2022

Fast Pasta will reunite with a key partner when he returns to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022. Anthony Alfredo will once again join forces with Dude Wipes, continuing a relationship that started in 2020.

Our Motorsports announced the news on February 9 with a press release. The Xfinity Series team showed off the No. 23 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro and revealed that the partner will return to support Alfredo for 10 races. The Dude Wipes Chevrolet will make its season debut on February 19 at Daytona International Speedway (5 p.m. ET, FS1).

“I am very thankful for the support of Dude Wipes,” Alfredo said in a statement. “We have gotten very close over the last few years and are truly building something special. I’m beyond excited to continue to grow with them on and off the track. I can’t wait to get the season started!”

Alfredo Has a Top-10 Finish With Dude Wipes

The driver of the No. 23 Chevrolet first joined forces with Dude Wipes during the 2020 season when he drove part-time for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series. He showcased the brand during the trip to Talladega Superspeedway on June 20, 2020, and posted a sixth-place finish.

The partnership with Dude Wipes continued into 2021 when Alfredo joined Front Row Motorsports for his rookie season in the Cup Series. The brand served as the primary partner for six of the 36 races, a run that included a 20th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021.

Alfredo’s time in the Cup Series came to an end when Todd Gilliland replaced him in the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang. However, he will continue his relationship with Dude Wipes as he moves back to the Xfinity Series and competes full-time for Our Motorsports.

“We are excited to continue our long standing partnership with Anthony Alfredo as he moves to Our Motorsport,” said Ryan Meegan, co-owner of Dude Wipes, in a statement. “Our team is excited to see the Dude Wipes colors on the No. 23 Chevrolet Camaro. Anthony is a great ambassador for our brand and we are looking forward to a great season.”

Dude Wipes Has Supported Multiple NASCAR Drivers

Alfredo has the longest-running relationship with Dude Wipes, but he is not the only driver to work with the company in a national series race. Matt DiBenedetto and Corey LaJoie have each made starts in the Cup Series with a Dude Wipes scheme.

DiBenedetto first showcased the company during the 2018 season when he drove the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford Mustang. DiBenedetto used a Dude Wipes scheme for races at Pocono Raceway and Talladega Superspeedway.

LaJoie was the next driver to join the fold. He drove the No. 32 Ford Mustang during the 2019 season and had Dude Wipes as his primary partner for a race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He finished 34th overall in his lone start with the company due to a crash.

