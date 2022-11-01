BJ McLeod Motorsports Lands New Full-Time Driver

The No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro will have a new driver for the 2023 season. BJ McLeod Motorsports has signed Garrett Smithley to run full-time in the Xfinity Series.

BJMM announced the news on November 1 ahead of the trip to Phoenix Raceway for the season finale. The team said that Smithley will take on the full-time schedule with Trophy Tractor as his primary partner. This deal marks Smithley’s return to full-time Xfinity Series competition since the 2019 season when he drove for JD Motorsports.

“I’ve raced with Garrett for several years now, and respect his path, talent, and passion,” BJ McLeod said in a statement. “I often tell people that he has ‘made it,’ and most people do not understand what I mean by that. His story is truly one of hard work, passion, and talent.

“The ability Garrett has shown behind the wheel for several years including racing around me is something that I wish more people had a front-row seat like I have. Jessica (McLeod) and I are so honored to have Garrett represent and drive for us. The future is bright.”

Smithley Has More Than 200 Starts in the 3 National Series

Smithley, who made his national series debut in 2015, has been a mainstay in NASCAR while driving for multiple teams. He has made more than 200 starts across the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

Smithley has spent the most time in the Xfinity Series with 145 starts. This includes four full-time seasons with JD Motorsports (2016-2019) while primarily driving the No. 0 Chevrolet.

The Pennsylvania native hasn’t scored a win in any of the national series, but he has posted five top-10 finishes in the Xfinity Series. His best run was a fifth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway that kicked off the 2018 season.

Smithley’s 2022 season has featured part-time starts in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. He has made five starts for Rick Ware Racing with a best finish of 21st at Auto Club Speedway.

Smithley has also made four starts in the Xfinity Series — three with BJMM. His best finish was 21st at Charlotte Motor Speedway while driving for DGM Racing.

The No. 78 Has Featured Multiple Drivers in 2022

BJMM has featured a lineup with several drivers during the 2022 Xfinity Series season. This includes seven in the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro. Though the original plan was to have one full-time driver.

Josh Williams started the year as the main wheelman in the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro. He made the move from DGM Racing after the 2021 season and made his debut with BJMM. However, Williams only made 18 starts in the No. 78 and No. 5 entries before parting ways with the team.

The rest of the No. 78’s schedule has featured Matt Mills (three starts), McLeod (one start), Stefan Parsons (two starts), Smithley (two starts), Scott Heckert (one start), and Brandon Brown (two starts).

Smithley will snap this streak during the opening race weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He will serve as the full-time driver for BJ McLeod Motorsports during the 2023 season while controlling the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro and pursuing points.