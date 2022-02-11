Mason Massey Reunites With Primary Partner in 2022

The number will be different in 2022, but one of Mason Massey’s primary partners will remain the same. The NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has reunited with Brunt Workwear at DGM Racing.

The Xfinity Series team announced the news on February 10 with a photo of Massey in his Brunt Workwear firesuit. The company will take over the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro for the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway on February 19 (5 p.m. ET, FS1). DGM Racing also issued a press release but did not announce if Brunt will be the primary partner for more than one race.

“I’m looking forward to having Brunt back on the car for the second year in a row,” Massey said in a statement. “They are a great group of guys and a lot of fun to have at the racetrack. The BRUNT team has an old-school feel, and their work ethic aligns perfectly with how I was raised. I can’t wait to see the orange and black BRUNT colors back on the track at Daytona.”

Massey Debuted a Brunt Workwear Scheme in 2021

The first time Brunt Workwear joined Massey, it was for a trip to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The company served as the primary partner for the first of two races in 2021 and took over the No. 99 BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. Though the race came to an end after 26 laps due to a crash.

Brunt Workwear returned to BJMM and Massey two weeks later at Daytona International Speedway, which served as a more productive outing. Massey drove the No. 78 Toyota Supra to a 25th-place finish after avoiding three separate incidents that collected multiple stock cars and sent four to the garage, including Austin Cindric.

The partnership between Massey and Brunt Workwear will now continue with another trip to Daytona International Speedway. The 25-year-old from Georgia will set out to secure his first top-15 finish in the Xfinity Series while reuniting with a familiar partner.

“We really believe in Mason and are thrilled to be growing with him. Mason is the perfect BRUNT guy. He works hard for everything he has and puts in the work day in and day out,” said Eric Girouard, Founder, and CEO of BRUNT, in a statement. “BRUNT’s growth was explosive in 2021, and so was Mason’s. While we both have very different day jobs, it’s exciting to be on this ride to the top together. We love to support people with hard-working values.”

DGM Racing Has More Updates to Provide

The Xfinity Series team announced on December 15 that Massey would join the team for the majority of the season while driving the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro. The press release did not provide all of the dates for his starts other than saying that he would head to Daytona International Speedway to kick off the year.

There are several updates on the horizon. Specifically, DGM Racing has to reveal the crew chief that will sit atop the pit box and guide Massey as he tries to secure his first top-10 finish.

Additionally, there will be more updates about the partners that will join Massey during the 2022 season. Brunt Workwear is only the first, but more will join the fold ahead of pivotal races on the schedule.

