Richard Childress Racing Unveils New Austin Dillon Scheme

Richard Childress Racing is making a change for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team has released a new scheme for Austin Dillon‘s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro.

RCR provided a look at the scheme on January 20 with a short video. Dillon and his son Ace also released a video of their own unveiling the fully-wrapped Chevrolet Camaro.

Where the 2022 scheme featured black, orange, and winter camouflage, the updated version goes in a significantly different direction. A deep green takes over as the base color while the Bass Pro Shops orange takes up less space on the front of the stock car.

The rear of the No. 3, as well as the roof, will feature a nod to another primary partner. There will be True Timber camouflage that starts at the door number and becomes more prominent as it moves toward the rear of the car.

In terms of logos, the Bass Pro Shops Club logo will replace the 50th Anniversary logo that Dillon showcased in 2022. The Tracker Off Road logos will remain in their standard spot behind the door numbers.

Bass Pro Shops Returns for Several Cup Series Races

The release of the new scheme guarantees that Dillon will have a key partner back to continue a longstanding relationship that has spanned all three national NASCAR series and led to multiple wins.

For example, four of Dillon’s wins in the Craftsman Truck Series have been with Bass Pro Shops and Tracker as his primary partners. Two of Dillon’s Xfinity Series wins were also with Bass Pro Shops, headlined by a 2012 trip to Kentucky Speedway when he started on the pole and led 192 of the 200 laps.

The Cup Series is a different story. Dillon has four total wins, including two Crown Jewel events, but only one with Bass Pro Shops. Dow was his primary partner when he won the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 while Breztri was his primary partner during the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Dillon’s Cup Series win featuring Bass Pro Shops and Tracker took place during the 2020 season. He captured a race at Texas Motor Speedway after taking the lead during the final stage and holding off the field on multiple restarts. Tyler Reddick finished second in a Richard Childress Racing entry.

The Bass Pro Shops Drivers Will Have the Same Logo

The 2022 season featured multiple drivers showcasing Bass Pro Shops in the Cup Series. Dillon did so at Richard Childress Racing while Martin Truex Jr. did so at Joe Gibbs Racing. Meanwhile, Noah Gragson had a Bass Pro Shops/Black Rifle Coffee Company scheme in the Xfinity Series.

All three of these drivers competed in 2022 with the special 50th Anniversary logo on the hoods of their stock cars. Truex and Dillon will now have a new logo on their cars while Josh Berry and Dale Earnhardt Jr. join them.

These four drivers will all have the special Bass Pro Shops Club logo on their stock cars. This represents the Bass Pro Shops Conservation Club Card. This is the program that rewards shoppers with points for every purchase at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Members can redeem these points for gear. They can also receive access to discounts and giveaways.

Earnhardt will run the Club scheme for one race while Berry will use it during 11 events. Truex and Dillon will both showcase their own versions of this scheme during several events as Bass Pro Shops serves as an important primary partner.