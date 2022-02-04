Brad Keselowski Played a Major Role in Creating the Kohler Scheme

The No. 6 Ford Mustang will have a new look for the majority of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski will head to the track with a Kohler Generators scheme that he designed, starting with the Daytona 500.

The owner-driver appeared on “NASCAR Race Hub” on February 3 and unveiled his new scheme. Keselowski explained that fans will see the Kohler Generators scheme the most out of his partners during the 2022 season, making the company an anchor partner of the organization. He then revealed that he played a major role in the design process.

"This is the benefit of being an owner, guys… I got to do the paint scheme" 🎨@keselowski's art comes to life on NASCAR #RaceHub with the brand new No. 6 @KOHLERPower Ford. pic.twitter.com/V0YroFKqxr — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) February 3, 2022

“This is my Daytona 500 car. The car you’re going to see most of the season. The No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang,” Keselowski said during his appearance. “It looks pretty hot. Actually, this is the benefit of being an owner, by the way, guys. I got to do the paint scheme.”

Kohler Generators Will Take Over at Several Marquee Events

The unveiling of the No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford coincides with a press release announcing that the company will serve as the primary partner for 14 events. The Daytona 500 will kick off the schedule, but the scheme will return for many other events as a primary partner. Kohler Generators will also serve as an associate partner for the remaining races.

Keselowski will use the Kohler Generators scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 20), Dover International Speedway (May 1), Texas Motor Speedway (May 22), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 29), Sonoma Raceway (June 12), Road America (July 3), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 17), Pocono Raceway (July 24), Darlington Raceway (September 4), the Bristol Night Race (September 17), Talladega Superspeedway (October 2), Martinsville Speedway (October 30), and Phoenix Raceway (November 6).

This multi-year deal with Kohler Generators began during the 2021 season when Ryan Newman controlled the No. 6 Ford. The company made its debut during the Daytona 500 and served as the primary for a total of eight races.

“Kohler Generators’ multi-year relationship with RFK Racing is truly exciting. By expanding our presence as an anchor partner in more events this year, we can further showcase our leading expertise in power resiliency to a loyal and passionate fan base,” said Kyle Brandemuhl, President of Kohler Residential & Power Products, in a statement. “The relationship between Kohler and the RFK team is a natural fit with each possessing long-standing, trusted brands in power and technology. Our shared commitment is underscored by champion driver/owner Brad Keselowski, who has consistently demonstrated excellence and resiliency over his successful career.”

Keselowski Will Showcase a Different Scheme in LA

this scheme goes hard, feel free to screenshot | @VioletDefense pic.twitter.com/vEwAEK0faA — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) February 1, 2022

While RFK Racing will have a heavy dose of Kohler Generators, there will be a different scheme on display during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Keselowski will compete in the exhibition event while showcasing a Violet Defense scheme.

RFK Racing unveiled the new design on February 1 and provided the first look at the violet and yellow scheme. The Gen 7 Ford will have a markedly different look than the Violet Defense scheme that those that debuted with Newman and Chris Buescher during multiple races in 2021.

Keselowski will showcase this new scheme while striving to check off one of his goals for the 2022 season. He released a list on December 28 that featured five items. The first was to win his first race with RFK Racing. Capturing the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum will not play a role in getting his car to the playoffs, but it would help him cross one item off of the list.

READ NEXT: Kurt Busch & Bubba Wallace Land New Primary Partner