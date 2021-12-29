Brad Keselowski Sets His Goals for 2022

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion has revealed his goals for the 2022 season, his first with RFK Racing. Brad Keselowski has plans to win multiple races, as well as make his father, the late Bob Keselowski, proud.

Keselowski provided a glimpse at his goals on Tuesday, December 28. He tweeted out a photo of a notebook, which belonged to his father. Bob passed away on December 22 after a battle with cancer, and Keselowski used the notebook as a place to write down his goals and honor his father.

2022 Goal Setting pic.twitter.com/57oInCZvpM — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 28, 2021

According to Keselowski’s photo, his first goal is winning a race as a driver for RFK Racing. He has 34 trips to Victory Lane with Team Penske and one with Phoenix Racing. Now he will try to make his 36th trip, albeit with his third team.

Additionally, Keselowski plans to improve upon his 2021 season. He finished the year sixth in points after reaching the final four in 2020. Now his goal is to surpass this outing and get back into the top five.

Keselowski’s Goals Include Winning His Fourth Crown Jewel

Brad Keselowski earned his first career Coca-Cola 600 victory. pic.twitter.com/eimzxyMimu — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 25, 2020

Keselowski’s second goal is something that has been a focus throughout his career. He wants to win the Daytona 500 or the Michigan International Speedway race. The season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway is a priority due to its level of prestige.

The Daytona 500 is one of four Crown Jewels of NASCAR, and it is the only one not in Keselowski’s possession. He already has victories in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Keselowski came within a lap of achieving this goal at the start of the 2021 season. He was second behind his now-former teammate Joey Logano on the final lap of the Great American Race, and all he had to do was pass the No. 22 to win. However, contact from Michael McDowell sent Keselowski into Logano at an angle, resulting in both Team Penske cars crashing. Logano went into the grass while Keselowski hit the wall. McDowell avoided the crash and won his first career race.

Crazy final lap was a fiery mess at Daytona 500. Michael McDowell takes checkered pic.twitter.com/EWNHVC6MEH — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) February 15, 2021

The race at Michigan International Speedway doesn’t have the same level of prestige as the Daytona 500, but it is important to Keselowski for a different reason. He hails from the state of Michigan, but he has never won at his home track. He has 24 Cup Series starts with 13 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. This stat line includes three separate runner-ups — 2012, 2018, and 2020.

Keselowski’s Goals Also Focused on His Teammate

Winning big races and taking RFK Racing to Victory Lane were prominent goals on Keselowski’s list, but he also included his teammate. The driver of the No. 6 Ford said that his third goal is to get both RFK Racing cars in the playoffs.

Chris Buescher, the driver of the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford Mustang, fought for a spot in the playoffs during the 2021 season. He posted four top-10 finishes during the regular season but finished below the cutline.

Buescher then turned in his strongest performances after the playoffs began. He added another four top-10 finishes, as well as a season-best third-place run at the Charlotte Roval. Buescher ended the year 19th in the points.

