RFK Racing Unveils Brad Keselowski’s Violet Defense Scheme

The No. 6 Violet Defense Ford Mustang has a new look for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. RFK Racing has unveiled the updated violet and yellow scheme that Brad Keselowski will use for multiple races.

RFK Racing made the big reveal on Tuesday, February 1. The organization confirmed that Violet Defense will return to support both Keselowski and Chris Buescher for multiple races during the 2022 season as part of a multi-year deal. The violet and yellow scheme will first make its debut on Keselowski’s stock car during the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 6 (6 p.m. ET, FOX).

this scheme goes hard, feel free to screenshot | @VioletDefense pic.twitter.com/vEwAEK0faA — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) February 1, 2022

“We’re thrilled to not only continue, but expand this partnership with Violet Defense, a company that is proving to push the envelope in all areas,” said Steve Newmark, RFK Racing President, in a statement on February 1. “Their excitement to be in the sport and with our race team is unparalleled, and their products and services continue to be at the forefront of our efforts to keep our employees safe and healthy both at home and on the road.”

Keselowski Will Showcase Violet Defense During 4 Races

According to the press release, there will be four total races featuring the Violet Defense scheme on the No. 6 — three points-paying races and the Busch Light Clash. The company will support Keselowski on February 27 at Auto Club Speedway, March 13 at Phoenix Raceway, and October 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Violet Defense will also return to Buescher’s No. 17 after a two-race debut in 2021. The germ-killing company with patented UV technology will take over Buescher’s stock car at Richmond Raceway on April 3 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on July 31.

“We are excited to be partnering with the RFK Racing team again this year, especially with Brad joining the team,” said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense, in a statement. “Not only does this partnership give us the opportunity to support the RFK team, it gives us a great platform to educate businesses and the sports community about the value of UV disinfection to protect the health and safety of their teams.”

The 2021 Season Featured 4 Violet Defense Races

Violet Defense was a late addition to RFK Racing — then Roush Fenway Racing — during the 2021 season. The company joined the Cup Series organization on September 21 as several drivers battled to remain alive in the playoffs.

The initial season with Violet Defense only featured four total races — two with Ryan Newman and two with Buescher. The now-former driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang showcased the brand at Texas Motor Speedway on October 17 and Kansas Speedway on October 24. Newman posted a best finish of 27th with the Violet Defense scheme.

Buescher, for comparison, drove the No. 17 Violet Defense Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 26. He returned to the violet stock car at Talladega Superspeedway on October 3. Buescher only finished 25th at LVMS, but he secured a sixth-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway while Bubba Wallace reached Victory Lane.

Buescher will now pursue strong finishes at two very different types of tracks. He will first head to Richmond Raceway, a track where he hasn’t posted a top-10 finish. Buescher will then return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for his second-ever road course race at the famed track.

