Joey Logano Debuts New NASCAR Scheme at Las Vegas

Wiz Khalifa helped kick off the NASCAR schedule by performing “Black and Yellow” at the Busch Light Clash. Nearly one month later, Pennzoil provided the first look at Joey Logano‘s new black and yellow Ford Mustang.

The entitlement sponsor of the Las Vegas race revealed the updated scheme on February 28 with a short video. The clip started with Logano doing donuts after winning the South Point 400 playoff race in 2022. It then transitioned to a 360-degree look at Logano’s No. 22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang, which he will use during the Pennzoil 400.

This new version of the scheme still features the yellow base and massive Pennzoil logos on the hood and sides. However, the door numbers are now black and white instead of red. There are also black stripes running along the bottom and across the rear of the stock car.

Logano will first put this scheme on display on Saturday, March 4. He will take part in practice at 1:35 p.m. ET before qualifying at 2:20 p.m. ET. Logano will then return to Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 5, for the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

Logano Will Pursue Another Win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The trip to Nevada will provide Logano with an opportunity to pursue a win at one of his best tracks. He has competed in 19 Cup Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway while driving for both Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske, and he has won three of them.

Logano first won at the intermediate track during the 2019 season. He started 10th in the Pennzoil 400, and he led 85 laps before taking part in an intriguing battle against teammate Brad Keselowski. The two Team Penske drivers finished 1-2 on a strong day for the organization.

One year later, Logano returned to Victory Lane at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He started fifth and led another 54 laps before winning over Matt DiBenedetto and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Logano’s third win at Las Vegas was one of the most important. He kicked off the Round of Eight by leading 32 laps and holding off Ross Chastain on the final run to the checkered flag.

This win punched Logano’s ticket to the championship four, and it gave his team a big advantage. Instead of having to worry about races at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, they were able to simply focus on building the best car possible for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Three weeks later, they celebrated Logano’s second championship. He secured this by starting on the pole, leading a race-high 187 laps, and crossing the start-finish line first ahead of teammate Ryan Blaney.

Logano Has Favorable Odds Once Again

Logano has acknowledged that the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube is more significant for him and his team. After all, he has Pennzoil as his primary partner for the race.

According to BetMGM, Logano will have favorable odds to win his third Pennzoil 400. The two-time Cup Series champion will enter the weekend at 9-1, which is the fourth-best among Cup Series drivers.

Kyle Busch leads the way with the best odds. He sits at 5-1 after a strong performance at Auto Club Speedway. Kyle Larson is second at 7-1 as he pursues his second career win at the Nevada track. Ross Chastain is third at 8-1 while Denny Hamlin rounds out the top five at 10-1.