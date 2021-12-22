Bob Keselowski, ARCA Menards Series Champion, Dead at 70

Bob Keselowski, an ARCA Menards Series champion and a NASCAR Truck Series pioneer, has passed away at the age of 70 after facing cancer for more than two years. The family confirmed the news on Wednesday, December 22.

Keselowski’s son, Brian, provided an update on December 18 and revealed that the longtime racer was “nearing the end of his amazing, fast paced life.” Brian said that the family was preparing and ensuring that Keselowski was not in any pain in his remaining days. Days later, he confirmed that his father had passed away.

Got the chance to go with my dad a couple times this year to watch him drive his car. We never thought we would be here still after 2 1/2 years of fighting this. Still losing him isn’t easy knowing it’s coming, but I’m so glad I took the opportunity when I had the chance to do it pic.twitter.com/k3cLzlulVN — Brian Keselowski (@KeselowskiBrian) December 22, 2021

“Bob Keselowski was a true racer whose determination and love of the sport embodied the NASCAR and ARCA spirit,” NASCAR said in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to build his family-owned team, doing whatever it took to compete. Our thoughts are with the Keselowski family during this difficult time.”

Many others shared tributes to Keselowski after seeing news of his death. As an example, Sam Hunt Racing issued a statement on Twitter and said that Keselowski played a big role in the organization’s early days. SHR specifically mentioned his help preparing for the team’s debut at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019.

The 2012 Cup Series Champion Shared His Own Tribute

My dad will always be my hero. He was quiet and understated, but that didn’t change the impact he had on me or that I watched him have on everyone who knew him. I am forever grateful for what I learned from this man, and I will remember him every day. https://t.co/NiG822YfpD pic.twitter.com/eUZWkPtUEG — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) December 22, 2021

Brad Keselowski shared a series of photos on both social media and his website on December 22 to celebrate his father’s life. He provided a glimpse at special moments with his family during his childhood and once he became an adult.

Some of the photos featured the Keselowski family posing together at the race track while others showed the late racer embracing his role as a father. One particular image showed Keselowski standing with Brad and Brian next to a fully-restored classic pickup.

Brad stated in his post that his dad will always be his hero and that he is forever grateful for what he learned. Brian echoed this sentiment with his response while saying that Keselowski was his best friend.

Keselowski Was a Prominent Part of the Motorsports Industry

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Bob Keselowski. His passion for family and motorsports had lasting impacts on the racing community. Our thoughts are with @keselowski and his family. pic.twitter.com/mw2DvQcexS — Team Penske (@Team_Penske) December 22, 2021

A member of a racing family, Keselowski made a total of 170 starts in what is now the ARCA Menards Series, reaching Victory Lane 24 times. He secured the 1989 championship after winning four times and taking the points lead from Bob Brevak. Keselowski moved over to the Truck Series for the inaugural season in 1995 and made 86 starts with one win.

Keselowski stopped competing in NASCAR after the 1999 season, but he still remained involved in the sport. He and his brother, Ron Keselowski, ran K-Automotive Racing after taking over for their father. Brad Keselowski drove for this family-owned team when he made his Truck Series debut in 2004, and he returned for a full-time season in 2005.

While K-Automotive Racing ceased operations early in 2006, the team made a brief return in 2011. Keselowski supported Brian’s efforts to qualify for the 2011 Daytona 500. He drove the No. 92 Dodge and qualified 12th out of the 43-car field with a fifth-place finish in a qualifying race. Brian ultimately finished 41st after a crash ended his day early, along with Michael Waltrip.

Following his departure from NASCAR, Keselowski continued to compete. He just chose a different style. He chased land-speed records in a Dodge Charger and hit 269.3 mph during a July 2021 trip to Maine. He also set a record of 271.8 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats in 2018.

