Kyle Busch Sets Date for Micro Sprint Debut

Rowdy is taking on another new racing series as he continues his busy offseason. Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch has agreed to race in the 37th annual Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout while making his micro sprint debut.

FloRacing broke the news on Tuesday, December 28. The outlet confirmed that Busch will take on four different divisions as part of a packed schedule — Winged Outlaw, Outlaw Non-Wing, Stock Non-Wing, and A-Class. Busch will drive a pair of entries for Joe B. Miller and will make his debut during practice sessions on December 28. The schedule will continue throughout the week with heat races and qualifying. The main events will take place on Saturday, January 1.

Busch will make his debut after being in the right place at the right time. He was already in Tulsa to support Brexton, who will compete in the Jr. Sprints division, but he received the opportunity to make his micro sprint debut when Australian Kaidon Brown was unable to make the trip to the United States.

Busch Will Join Multiple NASCAR Drivers in Tulsa

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is the latest to gain entry into the Tulsa Shootout, and he will join several others from the three national NASCAR series. The list of drivers includes 2018 Camping World Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt, 2020 Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed, and second-year Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan.

Another example is his JGR teammate Christopher Bell, who will also compete in four divisions as he tries to add another Golden Driller trophy to his case. He will run in the Winged Outlaw, Non-Wing Outlaw, Winged A-Class, and Stock Non-Wing while fielding entries with DeWalt sponsorship.

Bell previously won a Golden Driller trophy during the 2018 Tulsa Shootout. He faced off with a stacked list of competitors in the Winged Outlaw class and held off Mile Paulus in the final laps of the main event.

Busch Continues To Test His Skills on Dirt

The trip to Tulsa continues Busch’s offseason filled with unique experiences. He has made the decision to test his skills on dirt in a variety of vehicles with the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout serving as the latest example.

Busch also kicked off his offseason by remaining in Phoenix after the checkered flag waved on the Cup Series championship race. He then joined forces with Travis Pastrana, Scott Speed, and several other talented drivers while making his Nitro Rallycross debut. He took on the first purpose-built track featuring a dirt start-finish line and learned the intricacies of Joker laps and massive jumps.

Busch took part in Round 3 of the Nitro Rallycross season and drove the “GoNitro” ZipRecruiter Subaru supercar. He competed against a variety of drivers, including series champion Pastrana, Tanner Foust, Steve Arpin, Kevin Hansen, and several others. Busch dealt with a steep learning curve during his Rallycross debut, but he also made several strides while working with Speed, ultimately finishing his weekend fourth overall.

READ NEXT: Parker Kligerman Confirms Part-Time Return to Truck Series