Team Penske Unveils Joey Logano’s AAA Scheme

Team Penske has just provided an early look at two of Joey Logano‘s races in 2022. The team has released the AAA Insurance scheme that the No. 22 Ford Mustang will feature for two NASCAR Cup Series races.

The championship-winning organization tweeted out the render on Wednesday, December 22, and showed the AAA Insurance scheme. The car features a blue base with a white hood and red door numbers. There are also red stripes on the spoiler and on the bottom of the stock car.

Logano will have two separate versions of the scheme in 2022. His scheme for the September 25 race at Texas Motor Speedway will have AAA Insurance logos on the hood and on the sides behind the door numbers. The scheme that Logano will run at Auto Club Speedway on February 27 will feature the AAA Automobile Club of Southern California’s logo on the hood and on the sides.

Logano Ran the AAA Scheme for 2 Races in 2021

The driver of the No. 22 has previously featured AAA as one of his alternate primary partners. For example, he ran a scheme for the company at two separate tracks during the 2021 Cup Series season.

Logano showed off the AAA scheme during the Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 2. He started 29th overall due to a Stage 1 wreck in the previous race, but he worked his way up to 17th overall before Kyle Busch captured the win.

Logano joined forces with AAA once again during the Cup Series playoffs. He started fifth overall while trying to secure enough points to move on to the championship four, but engine issues relegated him to a 30th-place finish.

The 2021 scheme featured the white hood with the AAA Insurance logo, but there was a major difference between it and the Next Gen version that will debut at Auto Club Speedway. The front of the 2021 iteration was red and featured some stripes that ran into the door numbers.

Logano’s Scheme Is the Latest Reveal From Team Penske

Team Penske has provided some major updates in the past few weeks about the Next Gen stock cars that will head to the track in 2022. The company has revealed some of the primary schemes for Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, and Logano.

The rookie driver of the No. 2 Ford Mustang has two schemes out in the open. Team Penske first revealed Cindric’s Menards scheme that features Richmond Water Heaters as a secondary partner. The company then showed off Cindric’s Discount Tires scheme that will take over 13 races on the schedule.

Additionally, Team Penske showed off Blaney’s No. 12 scheme with Menards branding. The design has some similarities to Cindric’s, but the Libman Company will be the secondary partner and will add a splash of green to the stock car.

While Team Penske has provided a considerable amount of information, the organization still has more to reveal. Specifically, Team Penske still needs to show off the No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford that Logano will run for the majority of the races on the schedule.

