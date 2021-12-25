RFK Racing Delivers a Special Holiday Poem [WATCH]

RFK Racing has just delivered a special holiday present to the fans on social media. The NASCAR Cup Series organization provided an alternate take on the classic poem, “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Clarke Moore.

RFK Racing posted the holiday video on social media on December 24 as people around the world celebrated Christmas Eve. The clip featured a tablet playing footage from the team shop, which showcased the No. 6 stock car and Jack Roush‘s hat among other things.

🎅 🎄 Merry Christmas Eve!🎄 🎅

Here's our rendition of a classic bedtime story pic.twitter.com/DDzaLAvbIP — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 24, 2021

“Twas the night before Christmas and all through the shop, not a wrench was turning. Not even a mop,” the narrator said in the video. “The bodies were hung on the frames with care in hopes that the speed gods would bless the coming affairs.

“The parking lot was empty, save three. All the mechanics gone away for time with their family. Brad in his beanie, Jack in his hat, had just sat down for a meeting with Matt.”

The poem continued with an appearance from Chris Buescher, who drove an RFK Racing stock car and spoke about the upcoming Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles. To make the video even more festive, Roush himself wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

Another NASCAR Driver Delivered His Own Message

Along with RFK Racing, there was another account that featured the poem. Erik Jones, the driver of the No. 43 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet, also did a reading on his Facebook page as part of his ongoing Read With Erik series.

Jones clarified that he had not read the poem in a very long time, but he was excited to celebrate Christmas Eve. He sat down with a Santa hat atop his head and began to provide more entertainment for the viewers.

“Exciting day. Christmas Eve. Santa is coming tomorrow,” Jones said. “Actually, tonight, to drop off some gifts for everybody, which is going to be pretty cool. I’m excited to see what I’m going to get, what everybody else is going to get. Should be a pretty fun night.”

Jones continued and explained that Christmas Eve has always been one of his favorite nights. He gets to eat some delicious food while seeing friends and family. The opportunity to read “The Night Before Christmas” was only another reason to enjoy the holiday.

Kyle Busch Delivered His Own Style of Christmas Cheer

While RFK Racing and Jones both delivered their own versions of “The Night Before Christmas,” KFB went in a different direction. The driver of the No. 18 Toyota Camry first went to a Christmas Eve church service and then he provided a glimpse at how he would wake up Brexton Busch on the morning of December 25.

Busch posted a video on Instagram that showed him wearing a Grave Digger Christmas sweater and holding two rolls of wrapping paper. He beat the rolls together while acting out an alternate version of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”

The wrapping paper version of “Crazy Train” is a common video on TikTok and other social media platforms. However, Busch is probably the most famous person to take part in the holiday-themed trend while preparing for an exciting Christmas morning.

