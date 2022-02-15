Carson Hocevar Secures His First Partner for 2022

Carson Hocevar has secured his first partner of the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. He will reunite with Premier Security Solutions for multiple races.

Niece Motorsports announced the news on February 15. The Truck Series team provided the first look at the No. 42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet Silverado that features the red, black, and white color scheme. Hocevar will showcase the brand at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 as he kicks off his second full-time season.

🚨 All the thanks to Premier Security, they have stepped up and will be a primary partner for multiple races this year starting with DAYTONA! Two weeks ago I had 0 partners and had doubts that I’d even be in the seat. Bring on 2022 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/ulXLppJ7WD — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) February 15, 2022

Premier Security Solutions will return to the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for the trips to Las Vegas Motor Speedway (March 4) and the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 19).

“I really appreciate the support from everyone at Premier Security Solutions for stepping up and making sure we had the funding for our second full-time season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series,” Hocevar said in a statement. “I am very thankful for the growth in support from one primary sponsorship last season to several races this year. I can’t wait to debut our 2022 Premier paint scheme at such an iconic venue as Daytona International Speedway to open the season.”

Premier Security Solutions Joined Hocevar in 2021

The 2022 season continues the partnership between Hocevar and Premier Security Solutions. The Michigan-based company joined the rookie for multiple races during the 2021 season.

Premier Security supported Hocevar during the trip to Knoxville Raceway on July 9, 2021, when Hocevar finished 16th overall. The company returned for trips to Watkins Glen International (August 7), World Wide Technology Raceway (August 20), and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (November 5). Hocevar posted three top-10 finishes while battling with Chandler Smith for Rookie of the Year.

“We’re thrilled to have Premier Security return this year and even expand their involvement with Carson and the team,” said Niece Motorsports Team Owner Al Niece in a statement. “Carson had such a great rookie season last year, I know that he’s excited to build on that and return to a lot of these tracks for a second or third time around. It means so much to have organizations buy in to our team and our goals. We have high expectations this season and are looking forward to performing well for Premier Security and all of our partners.”

Hocevar Will Pursue His First Win in 2022

Hocevar did not reach Victory Lane during his debut full-time season. However, he posted an average finish of 12.82 while securing eight top-10 finishes and three top-fives. His best outing was a runner-up behind John Hunter Nemechek at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hocevar will now continue to pursue his first win in the Truck Series while reuniting with both Niece Motorsports and Premier Security Solutions. He will also join forces with a new assortment of teammates that includes Kris Wright, Lawless Alan, and Dean Thompson.

The pursuit of this first win continues on February 18 with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1). Hocevar only has one start at the superspeedway, but he finished fifth overall while ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes won.

