Carson Hocevar Locks Up 2022 Season Plans

A rising star in the Camping World Truck Series just announced a major development. Carson Hocevar revealed on Tuesday, Aug. 17, that he will return to Niece Motorsports for another full-time season in 2022 and pursue a NASCAR championship.

The driver of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet teased the contract by tweeting an emoji of a pen and an alarm clock. He then confirmed his return with a short video featuring a pool table. A ball sat by the corner pocket with the message “Full Time 2022” attached to it. Another ball rolled in and knocked it into the pocket, revealing the Niece Motorsports logo.

“I’m so excited and thankful for the chance to race full time again with Niece Motorsports in 2022,” Hocevar said in a press release, per “Jayski.” “The support of Al [Niece], Cody [Efaw], Phil [Gould] and every single employee at Niece Motorsports has meant the world. We are still 100 percent focused on chasing that Championship this year, but it’s definitely a relief to have next year’s plans already in place. Thanks to everyone at Premier Security, GM Parts Now and Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports for their support this year. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them.”

Hocevar Contended During His Rookie Campaign

The 18-year-old Truck Series driver is currently in his first full-time campaign after previously making nine starts over two seasons. He has yet to reach Victory Lane but has locked up five top-10 finishes and three top-fives in the first 15 races of the season, including a runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Memorial Day weekend. Hocevar currently leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings with seven races remaining on the schedule.

Hocevar’s consistency has led to him contending for the championship trophy as the eighth seed. He is one of the few playoff drivers and will fight to move on to the next round during the Gateway 200 presented by CK Power at the World Wide Technology Raceway At Gateway in Madison, Ill. The race will take place on Friday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

“It’s a huge win for our organization to have Carson back behind the wheel of our Chevrolets again next season,” said Cody Efaw, Niece Motorsports General Manager. “Sometimes I forget that Carson is only 18-years-old because he races with such maturity.

“I’m excited to see what Carson can accomplish next year – going back to a lot of these tracks for the second or third time. He’s been so impressive in his first full season behind the wheel in the Truck Series. As an organization we are focused on giving him the best possible chance to close out this season on a high note and compete for a championship.”

Hocevar Could Become 1 of the Top Names in 2022

With the 18-year-old agreeing to return to Niece Motorsports in 2022, he will set himself up to be a contender for the title. Hocevar will have more experience on each track on the circuit, as well as more confidence after posting three top-five finishes as a rookie.

Another factor that will potentially make Hocevar one of the favorites to return to the playoffs will be the contract situations on other teams. Points leader John Hunter Nemechek returned to the Truck Series in 2021 to pursue a championship, but he could move on to Xfinity or back to Cup in 2022.

Similarly, defending Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed is pursuing a full-time ride in the Xfinity Series. He has yet to announce his schedule for the 2022 season but told “The Frontstretch Podcast” host Davey Segal that he “is close” to finalizing his plans.

For now, however, Hocevar will keep his attention on the remaining 2021 schedule. He is in the playoffs but will have to keep performing at a high level in order to move on to the next round and fight for the championship trophy.

